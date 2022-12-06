$34+ Billion Worldwide Weight Loss Supplements Industry to 2031 - APAC was the Largest Market in 2021

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report providesstrategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global weight loss supplements market.



The global weight loss supplements market is expected to grow from $30.12 billion in 2021 to $34.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.51%. The weight loss supplements market is expected to grow to $55.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.83%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the weight loss supplements market are Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Abbott, Kellogg Company, Nestle, Kraft Heinz Company, Amway Corp, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Nutratech Ltd, Shaklee Corporation, Transparent Labs, Ultimate Life Ltd, and Vitaco.



The weight loss supplements market consists of sales of weight loss supplements by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to pills, capsules, powders, drinks, and energy bars that contain vitamins, minerals, herbs, and many other ingredients intended for weight loss. These supplements boost metabolism and thermogenesis while decreasing macronutrient absorption, hunger, body fat, and weight.



The main type of weight loss supplements includes liquid, powder, softgels, pills, and other types. A soft gel is a customized capsule that serves as an oral dosage form for medicine. The shells used in soft gels are made up of water, an opacifier, and a plasticizer like glycerin or sorbitol. The ingredients used in weight loss supplements include vitamins & minerals, amino acids, and natural extracts/botanicals. They are used by users age groups ranging from under 18 years, 18 to 40 years, 40 to 50 years, and above 50 years, and they are distributed through offline and online channels.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the weight loss supplements market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The weight loss supplements market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides weight loss supplements market statistics, including weight loss supplements industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a weight loss supplements market share, detailed weight loss supplements market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the weight loss supplements industry. This weight loss supplements market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The growing obese population is driving the growth of the weight loss supplements market. Obesity refers to the abnormal or excessive accumulation of fat, which might impair the health of individuals. In recent years, obesity has become a public health challenge across the globe, with a substantial contribution to global mortality and morbidity. The growing obese population is predicted to boost demand for weight loss supplements as these are widely adopted by individuals as healthy options to reduce weight.



The development of new production technologies and innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the weight loss supplements market. Major companies operating in the weight loss supplements market are focused on developing innovative weight loss supplements to meet fast-growing end customer demands and strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, Nature's Formulas, a USA-based supplement company has developed BioFit, an innovative, industry-leading probiotic weight loss supplement manufactured from natural ingredients. This product includes natural ingredients and 800 milligrams of microbes that can survive harsh stomach acids to quickly improve digestion, increase energy, and speed up fat loss with no side effects. The company has developed this product to target and help customers lose body weight without following strict diet plans, exercise, or weight-reducing surgeries.



In January 2022, Solace Nutrition, a USA-based medical nutrition company acquired the assets of R-Kane Nutritionals for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of assets helps Solace Nutrition to create synergy between both brands and enhance its growth while providing a presence in an adjacent nutrition market. R-Kane Nutritionals is a US-based company that specializes in high protein meal replacement products for weight management.



The countries covered in the weight loss supplements market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Weight Loss Supplements Market Characteristics



3. Weight Loss Supplements Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Weight Loss Supplements



5. Weight Loss Supplements Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Weight Loss Supplements Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Weight Loss Supplements Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Weight Loss Supplements Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Liquid

Powder

Softgels

Pills

Other Types

6.2. Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, Segmentation By Ingredents, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids

Natural Extracts/Botanicals

6.3. Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Under 18 years

18 to 40 years

40 to 50 years

Above 50 years

6.4. Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Offline Channel

Online Channel

7. Weight Loss Supplements Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Weight Loss Supplements Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4ursz

Attachment