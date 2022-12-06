Outlook on the Webtoons Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Popularity of Smartphones Has Led to a Rise in Number of Webtoons Viewers

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Webtoons Market By Types, By Revenue Model, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global webtoons market is projected to garner $56,092.8 million by 2030, growing from $3,745.4 million in 2021, at a healthy CAGR of 36.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Webtoons are a type of digital comic created in South Korea, which can be read on computers and mobile devices. Webtoons were relatively lesser known outside Korea when they initially debuted, but their popularity has grown after the successful launch of manhwa (a general Korean term for comics and print cartoons) and later most manhwas were published as webtoons, which was a worldwide success.



Increasing popularity of smartphones has led to a rise in number of webtoons viewers as they can easily view their favorite webtoons on their smartphones, which is further anticipated to drive market revenue growth. Webtoons are short and interesting Internet comics that are easier to develop and broadcast. They have already established themselves as a major part of the so-called 'snack culture', or the practice of ingesting small amounts of content in one's spare time.



Despite its early stage of commercialization, the webtoons market is expanding rapidly. The industry is still in its early stages of monetization, as content availability is less, making it possible for established and new players to explore and create employment from the industry. Moreover, in Korea, most of the webtoonists are also two to three years old professionally, which will further create market opportunities to grow well in the near future.



The webtoons industry has continued to develop over the last few years, recently reaching a new peak for users, surpassing 82 million monthly active users (MAU) in January 2022, up 10 million from January 2021. Webtoon's English, Spanish, Japanese, French, German, and Thai services also hit new highs in terms of daily active users (DAU). In January 2021, the company announced that monthly paid transactions had surpassed 100 billion won.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the webtoons and web novel businesses are predicted to develop rapidly. As per analysis, number of D&C Media subscribers continues to rise, they are one of the most profitable content providers (CPs) in the industry. Its total number of webtoon subscribers increased by about 48% year over year to around 26 million in April 2020. According to D&C Media's valuation, the company is seeing robust growth in both exports and local demand, as well as solid profit margins. This will further create market opportunities for market players in the webtoons industry.



Some of the leading webtoons market players are NAVER Corp., Kakao Corp., Lezhin Entertainment, Tappytoon, ToryComics, Toomics Global, Ridibooks (RIDI Corp), KidariStudio, Webtoon Factory, and Izneo Webtoon.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the webtoons market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing webtoons market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the webtoons market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global webtoons market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Value Chain Analysis

3.8.Market Share Analysis

3.9.Regulatory Guidelines

3.10.Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: WEBTOONS MARKET, BY TYPES

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Comedy

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Action

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Sci-Fic

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Horror

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Romance

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: WEBTOONS MARKET, BY REVENUE MODEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Subscription Based

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Adds bases

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: WEBTOONS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Mobile

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Laptop

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Tablets

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Television

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: WEBTOONS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 NHN COMICO CORP

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 SIDEWALK GROUP

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 MARVEL UNLIMITED

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 naver webtoon corp

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Kakao Corp.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Lezhin Entertainment

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 TAPPYTOON

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 BOMTOON

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 DAUM WEBTOON AND COMPANY

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 IZNEO WEBTOON

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0x0za