Epigenetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investment and R&D Efforts Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Market By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epigenetics market was valued at $1,018.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,056.86 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The epigenetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of cancer and surge in its application in other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Increase in R&D activities, surge in investments in R&D, growth in epigenetic applications for non-oncology diseases, and increase in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies significantly drive the market growth. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals impede the market growth.

Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provides lucrative opportunities to the market players. Moreover, a rise in application of epigenetics processes underlying illness onset and progression has proven critical in recent years for creation of innovative early diagnostic and prognosis biomarkers for assessing patients and its utilization in precision medicine.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the epigenetics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing epigenetics market opportunities.
  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
  • In-depth analysis of the epigenetics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global epigenetics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages286
Forecast Period2020 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020$1018.1 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4056.86 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Market Segments

By Product

  • Reagents
  • Enzymes
  • Instruments
  • Kits

By Application

  • Oncology
  • Non Oncology

By End User

  • Academic and Research Institutes
  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
  • Contrac Research Organizations

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Middle East And Africa
  • Latin America

Key Market Players

  • Abcam Plc.
  • Active Motif, Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Merck Millipore
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Zymo Research

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

