Epigenetics Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Investment and R&D Efforts Driving Growth

The global epigenetics market was valued at $1,018.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,056.86 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.
The epigenetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of cancer and surge in its application in other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases. Increase in R&D activities, surge in investments in R&D, growth in epigenetic applications for non-oncology diseases, and increase in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies significantly drive the market growth. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals impede the market growth.
Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provides lucrative opportunities to the market players. Moreover, a rise in application of epigenetics processes underlying illness onset and progression has proven critical in recent years for creation of innovative early diagnostic and prognosis biomarkers for assessing patients and its utilization in precision medicine.
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the epigenetics market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing epigenetics market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the epigenetics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global epigenetics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|286
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$1018.1 million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4056.86 million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Reagents
- Enzymes
- Instruments
- Kits
By Application
- Oncology
- Non Oncology
By End User
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contrac Research Organizations
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Middle East And Africa
- Latin America
Key Market Players
- Abcam Plc.
- Active Motif, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Merck Millipore
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Zymo Research
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT
CHAPTER 5: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 7: EPIGENETICS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
