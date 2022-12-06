Global Vehicle Leasing & Rental Market Outlook Report 2022: Market to Reach $223 Billion by the End of 2022 - Vehicle Subscription to Re-enter the Market with Refined Product Features

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook for Global Vehicle Leasing & Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the global vehicle leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, overall market dynamics, and future outlooks.

Vehicle leasing addresses the challenges companies face in meeting their mobility needs, including funding, fleet maintenance, and handling residual risk. In the current market conditions, companies big and small must focus on their core products and services, so they look to outsource all other support activities, including mobility, which requires significant resources in terms of money and time.

From fleet purchases to re-marketing at a better price, and for each intermediary segment in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and the risk of dips in residual value can crop up. As such, corporates prefer leasing their fleets as a hassle-free service with benefits including on-demand mobility and after-service facilities. This demand has driven growth and provided the leasing market with structure and a regulated ecosystem.

The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to regional macroeconomic factors and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. This study analyzes transformational trends, such as electric vehicle (EV) leasing, private vehicle leasing, used car leasing, and car subscription mobility models.

Other trends, such as small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) leasing, fleet connectivity, and digitization (blockchain in the leasing industry) are also discussed. For leasing providers and other companies involved in the leasing ecosystem, important growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that will aid their pursuit of growth and success are presented.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

Important Analysis Highlights

2021 Global Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market: Actuals vs. Forecast

Global Vehicle Leasing and Rental Market Historic Sales

Top Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

Company Car: Fleet Segmentation

Research Scope

Regional Scope of Each Business Segment

4. Macroeconomic Factors

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis: Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis: Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Markets: Predictions for 2022

Emerging Markets: Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022: Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities: Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends: Risks and Policy Direction

5. Global Impact of the Russo-Ukrainian War

Protracted War Leads to Global Growth Downgrade; Gulf Cooperation Council Sees Strong Growth Uptick

Recent Upward and Downward Oil Price Pressures from Demand-side Weakness and Proposed EU Ban on Russian Oil

Dollar Surge Owing to the Expectation of Aggressive Fed Hikes and Safe Haven Currency Status

What to Expect

6. Market Revenue Forecast by Segment

Global Vehicle Leasing and Rental Revenue by Sector in 2021 and 2022

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

7. Key Trends for Global Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry, 2022

Important 2022 Global Vehicle Leasing Trends

Trend 1: Semiconductor Shortage

Trend 2: Lease Pricing

Trend 3: Used Car Leasing

Trend 4: Vehicle Subscription

Trend 5: xEV Leasing

Trend 6: Vehicle Rental Market

8. Leasing and Rental Market Segment Outlook, 2022

Market Snapshot: Corporate Leasing

Market Snapshot: Private Leasing

Market Snapshot: xEV Leasing

Market Snapshot: Used Car Leasing

Market Snapshot: Vehicle Rental Market

9. Regional Predictions, 2022

2022 Predictions: North America

2022 Predictions: Latin America

2022 Predictions: Europe

2022 Predictions: APAC

2022 Predictions: RoW

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Connectivity in Fleet Telematics in Leasing and Rental Business

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Used Car Leasing to Address Vehicle Supply Shortages

Growth Opportunity 3: Vehicle Subscription to Re-enter the Market with Refined Product Features

11. Conclusions

