Mexican Used Premium Car Market Report 2022: Online Transactional Business Model, Value-added Service Inclusions, and Purchase and Delivery Logistics Presents Opportunities for Growth

The "Mexican Used Premium Car Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service performs a comprehensive analysis of the Mexican used premium car market, including growth opportunities, industry growth metrics, and trends, for the market forecast. The study provides meaningful insights for players in the used premium car sector that wish to explore this growing and competitive market.

The used premium car sector represents almost 3% of the Mexican used car market; it expanded in the last few years due to global scarcity of materials and auto parts, an absence of new premium vehicles, and increasing prices.



In Mexico, most used premium vehicle local transactions are informal due to pricing offered to clients and less bureaucracy. However, players in the market, such as car dealerships and their certified pre-owned programs (CPOs), online marketplaces, and online transactional companies (the newest business model in the market), aim to reduce this by offering online catalogs, value-added services, different financing options, and even fully digital purchase experiences.



Identified to be in a mature stage, with almost 116,316 units sold in 2021 and more than 30 active and relevant competitors, the used premium car market in Mexico gains new participants as the online transactional company business model settles in. Although the main competitors are well-established traditional OEMs with a presence in many countries across the globe, new start-ups are presenting innovative services to cater to clients' needs, forcing the competition to step up.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Used Premium Cars

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Questions This Study Will Answer

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channel Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Sales Forecast

Forecast Analysis

3 Dynamics of the Used Premium Car Market

Used Premium Car Market Dynamics

Legislation Effects on the Used Premium Car Market

Used Premium Car Trends

Used Premium Car Value Proposition Analysis

ICE and Electrified Used Premium Car Market

Business Models in Used Premium Car Sales

4 Competitor Landscape Mapping & Analysis

Key CPO Program - Audi Premium Used Cars

Key CPO Program - BMW Premium Selection

Key CPO Program - Mercedes-Benz Certified

Key CPO Program - Porsche Approved

Key Dealerships

Key Online Platform - Kavak

Key Online Platform - Mercado Libre

Key Online Platform - OLX Autos

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Purchase and Delivery Logistics

Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Transactional Business Model

Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added Service Inclusion

Companies Mentioned

Audi Premium Used Cars

BMW Premium Selection

Mercedes-Benz Certified

Porsche Approved

Kavak

Mercado Libre

OLX Autos

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d11w5v