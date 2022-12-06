The Global Glass Fiber Market is expected to grow by $3894.34 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Fiber Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176097/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glass fiber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for glass fibers in construction, rising demand for glass fibers in the transportation industry, and an increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in the electronics sector.



The glass fiber market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Transportation

• Consumer products

• Wind turbines

• Others



By Application

• Composites

• Insulation



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising preference for lightweight materials as one of the prime reasons driving the glass fiber market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for glass fibers in wind turbines and increasing the use of boron for producing glass fibers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glass fiber market covers the following areas:

• Glass fiber market sizing

• Glass fiber market forecast

• Glass fiber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass fiber market vendors that include 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG. Also, the glass fiber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



