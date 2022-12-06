India Air Purifier Markets Report 2022 - Demand for Connected Home Systems and Air Quality Awareness Influence New Air Purifier Product Developments

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Air Purifier Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analysis estimates the air purifier market to grow at a rate of 33.1% between 2022 and 2028. Manufacturers aim to provide affordable, sleek, and innovative air purifiers to grab market share.

Urbanization, industrialization, and the population explosion are worsening India's air pollution crisis. These factors are prompting renewed focus on initiatives to conserve air quality and improve the quality of life. The COVID-19 pandemic has also sparked customer awareness about air pollution and the spread of airborne diseases, triggering demand for air purifiers and other solutions promoting hygiene and safety.



Demand for air purifiers is no longer limited to residential and industrial uses as the commercial market picks up adoption in the air purifier industry. India's air purifier industry is developing rapidly owing to improved awareness, increased adoption of smart home devices, and smart city initiatives.

Despite technological developments in the industry, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury purchase due to the high installation and maintenance costs. However, the rising competition in the air purifier market is bringing down prices. With the growing disposable income levels, air purifiers are gradually being seen as a utility product, specifically in the residential segment.

Philips, LG, Xiaomi, Sharp, Coway, and Dyson are among the top brands Indian consumers prefer. Other brands starting to gain market acceptance include Panasonic, Blueair, Eureka Forbes, Samsung, Blue Star, Honeywell, Cuckoo, and Kent.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Air Purifier Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

India's Environmental Concerns

India Air Quality Index

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions

Impact of COVID-19 on Consumers in India

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Technology Trends and Forecast Analysis

End-user Trends and Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends

Consumer Trends

Purchasing Trends

Product Launches

Distribution Trends

Competitor Insights - Sharp

Competitor Insights - Blueair India

Competitor Insights - Xiaomi

Competitor Insights - Dyson

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integrating Multiple Technologies for Efficient Air Purification

Growth Opportunity 2: Focusing on the Untapped Residential Air Purifier Market

Growth Opportunity 3: Revamp Positioning and Strategy for Increased Air Purifier Sales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7qny9



