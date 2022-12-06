The Global Toxicology Testing Market is expected to grow by $27.5 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.09% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toxicology Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166322/?utm_source=GNW

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the toxicology testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in toxicology testing in food industry, regular use of toxicology testing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the increasing use of in-vitro tests as alternative to animal testing.



The toxicology testing market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Cell culture technology

• High throughput technology

• Molecular imaging

• OMICS technology



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Food industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in toxicology as one of the prime reasons driving the toxicology testing market growth during the next few years. Also, the presence of toxic substances and increased use of toxicology testing in forensics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the toxicology testing market covers the following areas:

• Toxicology testing market sizing

• Toxicology testing market forecast

• Toxicology testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading toxicology testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioIVT LLC, Charles River Laboratories, CompuDrug Ltd., Evotec SE, Ingenza Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., SGS SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE. Also, the toxicology testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



