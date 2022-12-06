Global Flooring Materials Market Report 2022: Diversification of Supply Chain with New Partnership Strategies & Focus on Sustainable Products and the Circular Economy

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flooring Materials Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers four main product types: soft coverings, resilient flooring, non-resilient flooring, and flooring adhesives. The study discusses different end-use applications, the main products, and technologies for each type. The end-use industries for flooring materials considered in the study are residential, commercial, and industrial.

Flooring materials include any finished material covering a subfloor structure. As the largest surface in the home or office, flooring can enhance the ambiance. Several factors influence the flooring materials market worldwide, including sustainability, innovations, and geopolitical uncertainties.



The growing population and rapid urbanization drive the housing demand. Governments worldwide have started initiatives to construct housing units and commercial facilities, such as shopping malls, retail stores, and office spaces. This drives flooring materials consumption.

The remodeling market will also blossom over the next 5-10 years due to the increasing demand for attractive interiors and the work-from-home trend. Many individuals will continue working remotely during the forecast period and pay more attention to their homes and interior spaces.



The COVID-19 pandemic, the US-China trade war, the ocean freight crisis, and the Russo-Ukrainian War have adversely affected the flooring materials market worldwide. The geopolitical chaos led to global supply chain disruptions, causing skyrocketing raw material prices and delivery delays. In response, manufacturers are diversifying their supply chains and looking for local procurement and long-term pricing contracts with raw material suppliers to sustain timely product manufacturing and supply.



With continuous product innovation, the flooring market caters to every consumer's needs. The market is witnessing rising demand for new products that demonstrate sustainability, ease of installation, and timely delivery. The report foresees the market creating growth opportunities for flooring materials manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and distributors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Flooring Materials Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Trend Analysis by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-user Industry

Trends and Analysis by End-use Industry

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment by Product Type

Competitive Environment by Region

Competitive Environment Analysis

Companies to Watch

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion

Forecast Analysis by Subregion

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings

Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion

Forecast Analysis by Subregion

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product type

Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings

Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by End User

Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion

Forecast Analysis by Subregion

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings

Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEASA

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Forecast by Subregion

Forecast Analysis by Subregion

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Market Share Forecast by Soft Coverings

Market Share Forecast by Resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Non-resilient Flooring

Market Share Forecast by Flooring Adhesives

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Use of eCommerce Platforms for Sales and Branding

Growth Opportunity 2: Diversification of Supply Chain with New Partnership Strategies

Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Sustainable Products and the Circular Economy

8. Next Steps

