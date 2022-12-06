The Global Container Leasing Market is expected to grow by 32.86 mn teu during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Container Leasing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112266/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the container leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in international containerized seaborne trade, the rising dominance of leasing players in the global reefer container market, and an increase in the number of free trade agreements and the formation of trade blocs.



The container leasing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dry containers

• Reefer containers

• Tank containers

• Special containers



By Application

• Food transport

• Consumer goods transport

• Industrial product transport



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity of intermodal freight transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the container leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the use of container security and tracking solutions and growth in global demand for refrigerated transportation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the container leasing market covers the following areas:

• Container leasing market sizing

• Container leasing market forecast

• Container leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading container leasing market vendors that include Atlas Logistic Network, Blue Sky Intermodal (UK) Ltd., Brambles Ltd., CARU Group BV, CPI Group, CS Leasing, EF International Ltd., EXSIF Worldwide Inc., Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd., Green Processing Co. Inc., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., Seaco Global Ltd., SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., Textainer Group Holdings Ltd., Touax SCA, Trident Container Leasing BV, Triton International Ltd., UES International (HK) Holdings Ltd., and Waterfront Container Leasing Co. Inc. Also, the container leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112266/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________