London, UNITED KINGDOM

 

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 December 2022£35.16m 
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 December 2022£35.16m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,332,720 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 05 December 2022 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*71.27p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*71.27p 
   
Ordinary share price 59.30p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(16.79%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 05/12/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. 