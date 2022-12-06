Global Flexible Packaging Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Roll Stock, Films & Wraps), Printing Technology (Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital Printing), End-user Industry, Material (Paper, Plastic, Metal) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for flexible packaging is approximated to be USD 248.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 315.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $248.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $315.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

By Packaging Type, Pouches accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Pouches-based flexible packaging is widely used in packing various food items in the food and beverage industry; some of them are milk, tea, coffee, ketchup, and other food items. In addition to this, Pouches are ideal for bulk coffee packaging and food items such as dried or smoked meats.

They are easy to use, heat sealable, and available in convenient packaging with multiple sizes and formats. It is widely used in the food and beverages industry because of its excellent properties such as low weight, resale ablility, vacuum sealing, low package-to-product ratio, and others.



By Material, Plastic accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Flexible packaging products are made up of various raw materials such as paper, plastic, and metal. Plastic flexible packaging products, such as pouches, and films, are used for packing various ranges of products such as soaps, detergents, snacks, namkeen, ketchup, chocolate, candies, and other food items.

The flexible plastic packaging market is expanding at a higher rate than its counterpart, rigid plastic packaging, serving a variety of functions from increasing shelf life and maintaining food safety to offering barrier protection from heat and pathogens and other external entities.



By End Use Industry, Personal care and cosmetics accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Flexible packaging offers the beauty industry packaging that resonates with educated and eco-conscious consumers. In addition to this, being airtight, it has a strong protective barrier material that aids in preserving the freshness of powder, gels, and oils sold by personal care and cosmetic firms. Flexible Packaging products are used for packaging different products such as soaps, cosmetics & perfumes, and facial tissues & napkins.



By Printing Technology, Flexography accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Flexography is widely used in flexible packaging printing. The flexography printing process involves image preparation, plate making, printing, and finishing. The main difference between flexography and other printing processes is that it uses plates made of flexible materials, such as plastic, rubber, and UV-sensitive polymer. The inks used in flexography are of low viscosity, which enables the print to dry quickly and speed up the printing process, eventually saving production costs.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the flexible packaging market during the forecast period



The fastest-growing flexible packaging market is occur in the Asia Pacific region. The various countries which are covered in this region are India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to rise in the flexible packaging market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. In addition to this, rising urbanization in these countries results in representing a huge customer base for food, beverages, and FMCG products which led to the growth of the flexible packaging market in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific Market to Grow at a Higher Rate due to Rapid Industrialization and Growing End-Use Industries

4.2 Flexible Packaging Market, by Material Type

4.3 Flexible Packaging Market, by Region and Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf Life

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand from End-Use Industries and Increasing E-Commerce Sales

5.2.1.3 Rising Concerns Towards Sustainability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Non-Availability of Efficient Recycling Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Rising Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging

5.2.3.2 Better Substitute for Traditional Packaging Materials

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rapid Changes in Technologies

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Prominent Companies

6.1.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Patent Analysis

6.3.1 Methodology

6.3.2 Document Type

6.3.3 Insights

6.3.4 Top Applicants

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.4.1 Changes in Flexible Packaging Pricing in 2021

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Various Printing Methods for Flexible Products

6.5.1.1 Rotogravure

6.5.1.2 Lithography

6.5.1.3 Flexography

6.5.1.4 Digital Printing

6.5.2 Form Fill Seal Machine for Flexible Packaging

6.5.3 Stretchable Paper for Novel Paper Applications

6.6 Trade Analysis

6.7 Market Mapping/Ecosystem Map

6.8 Case Study Analysis

6.9 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.1 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

7 Flexible Packaging Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic

7.2.1 Most Widely Used Material in Flexible Packaging

7.3 Paper

7.3.1 Sustainability a Key Factor

7.4 Metal

7.4.1 Effective Barrier for Moisture

8 Flexible Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pouches

8.2.1 Economical and Efficient Packaging

8.3 Rollstock

8.3.1 Designed to Increase Shelf Life

8.4 Bags

8.4.1 Provide Esthetic Impact and Marketing Exposure

8.5 Films & Wraps

8.5.1 Rising Demand due to Increasing Online Sales and E-Commerce

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Convenient, Easy to Handle, and Environment-Friendly

9 Flexible Packaging Market, by Printing Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flexography

9.2.1 Speeds Up Printing Process

9.3 Rotogravure

9.3.1 Provides Quality Images

9.4 Digital Printing

9.4.1 Reduces Environmental Impact

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Lower Investment and Less Floor Space

10 Flexible Packaging Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food

10.2.1 Rising Utilization of Convenience Foods to Boost Market

10.3 Beverages

10.3.1 Shift in Consumer Preference to Boost Market

10.4 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

10.4.1 Rise in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products to Boost Market

10.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics

10.5.1 Affordable Small Size Packaging to Boost Market

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Ease of Handling Products

11 Flexible Packaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Participants

12.4.4 Pervasive Companies

12.5 Sme Matrix, 2021

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Strategic Developments

12.6.2 Product Launches

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Westrock Company

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.1.3.1 Deals

13.1.1.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.1.3.3 Others

13.1.1.4 Analyst's View

13.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

13.1.1.4.2 Strategic Overview

13.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.2 Berry Global Group, Inc.

13.1.2.1 Business Overview

13.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.2.3 Recent Developments

13.1.2.3.1 Deals

13.1.2.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.2.3.3 Others

13.1.2.4 Analyst's View

13.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

13.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.3 Amcor Limited

13.1.3.1 Business Overview

13.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.3.3 Recent Developments

13.1.3.3.1 Deals

13.1.3.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.3.3.3 Others

13.1.3.4 Analyst's View

13.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

13.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

13.1.4 Mondi Group

13.1.4.1 Business Overview

13.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.4.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4.3.1 Deals

13.1.4.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.4.3.3 Others

13.1.4.4 Analyst's View

13.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

13.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.4.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

13.1.5 Sonoco Products Company

13.1.5.1 Business Overview

13.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.5.3 Recent Developments

13.1.5.3.1 Deals

13.1.5.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.5.3.3 Others

13.1.5.4 Analyst's View

13.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

13.1.5.4.2 Strategic Overview

13.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.6 Huhtamaki Oyj

13.1.6.1 Business Overview

13.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.6.3 Recent Developments

13.1.6.3.1 Deals

13.1.6.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.6.3.3 Others

13.1.6.4 Analyst's View

13.1.6.4.1 Right to Win

13.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices

13.1.6.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.7 Constantia Flexibles

13.1.7.1 Business Overview

13.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.7.3 Recent Developments

13.1.7.3.1 Deals

13.1.7.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.7.3.3 Others

13.1.7.4 Analyst's View

13.1.8 Sealed Air Corporation

13.1.8.1 Business Overview

13.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.8.3 Recent Developments

13.1.8.3.1 Deals

13.1.8.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.8.3.3 Others

13.1.8.4 Analyst's View

13.1.9 Transcontinental Inc.

13.1.9.1 Business Overview

13.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.9.3 Recent Developments

13.1.9.3.1 Deals

13.1.9.3.2 Product Launches

13.1.9.3.3 Others

13.1.9.4 Analyst's View

13.1.10 Ds Smith

13.1.10.1 Business Overview

13.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

13.1.10.3 Recent Developments

13.1.10.3.1 Deals

13.1.10.3.2 Others

13.1.10.4 Analyst's View

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Novolex-Carlyle Group

13.2.2 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg

13.2.3 Uflex Limited

13.2.4 Silafrica

13.2.5 Proampac

13.2.6 Aluflexpack Ag

13.2.7 Ppc Flexible Packaging LLC.

13.2.8 Printpack, Inc.

13.2.9 Novus Holdings Ltd.

13.2.10 Ahlstrom

13.2.11 Cosmo Films Limited

13.2.12 Linear Plastics and Packaging.

13.2.13 Wihuri Group

13.2.14 Guala Pack S.P.A.

13.2.15 C-P Flexible Packaging

14 Appendix

