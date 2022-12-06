The Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market is expected to grow by $33.39 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988830/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the intelligent transport system (ITS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion and road accidents, the growing road freight logistics market, and growth in a number of smart connected devices.



The intelligent transport system (ITS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Traffic management

• Toll management

• Automotive and infotainment telematics

• Public transport

• Others



By Type

• Advanced traffic management system

• Advanced public transportation system

• Advanced transportation pricing system

• Advanced traveller information system

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud computing for fleet management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent transport system (ITS) market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the number of smart cities and increased use of meta-intelligence concepts in transport systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the intelligent transport system (its) market covers the following areas:

• Intelligent transport system (ITS) market sizing

• Intelligent transport system (ITS) market forecast

• Intelligent transport system (ITS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intelligent transport system (ITS) market vendors that include 3M Co., Advantech Co. Ltd., AECOM, Atlantia SPA, Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cubic Corp., Dornier Group GmbH, EFKON GmbH, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Hitachi Ltd., HNTB Co., HR Green Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Serco Group Plc, SICE TyS, Siemens AG, Stantec Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thales, and Trapeze Software ULC. Also, the intelligent transport system (ITS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

