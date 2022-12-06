AutoZone 1st Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 5.6%; EPS Increases to $27.45

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.0 billion for its first quarter (12 weeks) ended November 19, 2022, an increase of 8.6% from the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (12 weeks). Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 5.6% for the quarter.

“I would again like to thank and congratulate our AutoZoners across the Company for their ongoing commitment to deliver great results and exceptional customer service. Their efforts allowed us to deliver solid same store sales results on top of last year’s very strong 13.6%. While our Commercial sales growth accelerated 15%, our retail sales also grew impressively from a year ago. We continue to believe our initiatives to grow our business position us well for the remainder of our fiscal year,” said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 50.1%, a decrease of 242 basis points versus the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was driven by a 203 basis point ($81 million) non-cash LIFO charge driven primarily by rising freight costs, with the remaining deleverage primarily from accelerated growth in our Commercial business. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were flat to last year at 31.9%.

Operating profit decreased 4.2% to $723.0 million. Net income for the quarter decreased 2.9% over the same period last year to $539.3 million, while diluted earnings per share increased 6.9% to $27.45 from $25.69 in the year-ago quarter.

Under our share repurchase program, we repurchased 392 thousand shares of our common stock for $900.0 million during the first quarter, at an average price of $2,295 per share. At quarter end, we had $2.7 billion remaining under our current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 17.6% over the same period last year, driven by inflation and our growth initiatives. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $249 thousand versus negative $207 thousand last year and negative $240 thousand last quarter.



“We continue to strive to be the best place to shop for customers’ automotive needs while also being an exceptional place to work. We also strive to deliver exceptional customer service while focusing on our initiatives to grow sales and market share across both our retail and commercial sectors. As we understand our responsibility of being good stewards of our stockholders’ capital, we will remain steadfast in our long-term, disciplined approach to increasing operating earnings and cash flows while utilizing our balance sheet effectively,” said Rhodes.

During the quarter ended November 19, 2022, AutoZone opened 28 new stores in the U.S., opened three stores in Mexico and four stores in Brazil. As of November 19, 2022, the Company had 6,196 stores in the U.S., 706 in Mexico and 76 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,978.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in the majority of our stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its first quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 47106 through December 20, 2022.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to EBITDAR. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

AutoZone's 1st Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2023 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 1st Quarter, FY2023 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Results 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended November 19, 2022 November 20, 2021 Net sales $ 3,985,067 $ 3,668,904 Cost of sales 1,990,445 1,743,744 Gross profit 1,994,622 1,925,160 Operating, SG&A expenses 1,271,589 1,170,675 Operating profit (EBIT) 723,033 754,485 Interest expense, net 57,723 43,284 Income before taxes 665,310 711,201 Income tax expense 125,992 155,966 Net income $ 539,318 $ 555,235 Net income per share: Basic $ 28.37 $ 26.45 Diluted $ 27.45 $ 25.69 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 19,007 20,988 Diluted 19,645 21,609 Selected Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) November 19, 2022 November 20, 2021 August 27, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,790 $ 961,125 $ 264,380 Merchandise inventories 5,607,690 4,768,258 5,638,004 Current assets 6,633,118 6,349,146 6,627,984 Property and equipment, net 5,194,546 4,857,928 5,170,419 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,922,148 2,717,566 2,918,817 Total assets 15,315,933 14,460,949 15,275,043 Accounts payable 7,345,981 6,171,344 7,301,347 Current liabilities 8,708,989 8,087,893 8,588,393 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,838,433 2,624,676 2,837,973 Total debt 6,328,344 5,271,266 6,122,092 Stockholders' deficit (3,837,923 ) (2,124,750 ) (3,538,913 ) Working capital (2,075,871 ) (1,738,747 ) (1,960,409 )





AutoZone's 1st Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2023 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR (in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) Trailing 4 Quarters November 19, 2022 November 20, 2021 Net income $ 2,413,687 $ 2,283,116 Add: Interest expense 206,077 192,442 Income tax expense 619,513 608,229 EBIT 3,239,277 3,083,787 Add: Depreciation and amortization 451,886 417,722 Rent expense(1) 383,880 349,680 Share-based expense 75,322 59,899 EBITDAR $ 4,150,365 $ 3,911,088 Debt $ 6,328,344 $ 5,271,266 Financing lease liabilities 309,320 274,703 Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,303,280 2,098,080 Adjusted debt $ 8,940,944 $ 7,644,049 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.2 2.0 Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (in thousands, except ROIC) Trailing 4 Quarters November 19, 2022 November 20, 2021 Net income $ 2,413,687 $ 2,283,116 Adjustments: Interest expense 206,077 192,442 Rent expense(1) 383,880 349,680 Tax effect(2) (120,351 ) (113,846 ) Adjusted after-tax return $ 2,883,293 $ 2,711,392 Average debt(3) $ 5,924,006 $ 5,368,050 Average stockholders' deficit(3) (3,205,259 ) (1,647,246 ) Add: Rent x 6(1) 2,303,280 2,098,080 Average financing lease liabilities(3) 291,106 247,537 Invested capital $ 5,313,133 $ 6,066,421 Adjusted After-Tax ROIC 54.3 % 44.7 %





(1) The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended November 19, 2022 and November 20, 2021





Trailing 4 Quarters (in thousands) November 19, 2022 November 20, 2021 Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the trailing four quarters $ 483,867 $ 436,488 Less: Financing lease interest and amortization (72,400 ) (61,102 ) Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance (27,587 ) (25,706 ) Rent expense for the trailing four quarters $ 383,880 $ 349,680





(2) Effective tax rate over trailing four quarters ended November 19, 2022 and Novmeber 20, 2021 was 20.4% and 21.0%

(3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances





Other Selected Financial Information

(in thousands) November 19, 2022 November 20, 2021 Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998) $ 30,992,420 $ 26,632,428 Remaining share repurchase authorization ($) 2,657,580 1,017,572 Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998) 152,901 150,803 Shares outstanding, end of quarter 18,797 20,674 12 Weeks Ended 12 Weeks Ended November 19, 2022 November 20, 2021 Depreciation and amortization $ 109,253 $ 99,590 Cash flow from operations 793,587 777,930 Capital spending 114,397 102,269





