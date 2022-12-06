A Game Changer Book for Men Facing Cancer

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not many men open up about what it's really like to face cancer - no filters, no pretense. But Trevor Maxwell, a husband and father of two young girls and founder of Man Up to Cancer, is changing that story.

In March 2018, Maxwell was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer and has since undergone five major surgeries and more than 50 rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

In Maxwell's new book, "Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man's Guide to Living with Cancer," he tells the story of one patient's quest to create a 'wolfpack' for men with cancer. The book not only explains why men go into their man caves when facing a cancer diagnosis but provides a roadmap for surviving and thriving through treatment.

"For men with cancer, there's an old road to travel, and you're supposed to walk alone. Don't show pain. Don't burden others. Don't talk about it," Maxwell said. "The trouble is, isolation during cancer leads to mental health problems and worse medical outcomes. This book offers a new road for men facing cancer where we share the burden, accept help, and give help along the way. It's a wolfpack mentality. We're stronger and smarter as a pack than we are as lone wolves."

Patrick Dempsey, known worldwide for his iconic television and film roles, met Maxwell in 2019 through the Dempsey Center, which provides counseling, nutrition, exercise, and other services to cancer patients and their families. Dempsey's endorsement appears on the back cover of Maxwell's book.

"Trevor writes with authenticity, generosity, and heart. For men facing cancer and the people who love them, this book is a game changer," said Patrick Dempsey.

Maxwell also founded "Man Up to Cancer," a purpose-driven company and support community, with a mission to inspire men to avoid isolation during the cancer journey. Through this community, the hearts of countless men across the country and around the world have been opened, helping them share their fears and burdens so they can find their warrior spirits and better fight their disease. Since its inception, Man Up to Cancer has grown into a thriving international community with a popular podcast and sought-after swag. The testimonials from those who have found Man Up to Cancer speak to the group's effect on their lives.

"Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man's Guide to Living with Cancer" is currently available through Amazon and can be accessed here.

Maxwell resides in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, with his wife and two daughters.

About Man Up to Cancer

Man Up to Cancer inspires men to connect and avoid isolation during their cancer journeys. Founded in 2020 by a Stage IV colon cancer survivor, the purpose-driven company and online community offers a podcast, annual retreat, and Facebook group with more than 2,000 men impacted by cancer. Man Up to Cancer also operates a Chemo Backpack program, sending backpacks filled with practical items to men going through chemotherapy.

For more information, visit www.manuptocancer.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

+++

Contact Information:

Kim King

kim@coalescellc.com

(805)410-0180



Related Images











Image 1: Trevor Maxwell, Founder of Man Up to Cancer

















Image 2: Open Heart, Warrior Spirit: A Man's Guide to Living with Cancer





Book Cover

















Image 3: Open Heart, Warrior Spirit (back cover)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment