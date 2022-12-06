Landmark Group Grows digital engagement and eCommerce conversions with Amplience

Amplience Dynamic Commerce Experience platform cuts web page launch from two weeks to just one day and enables an increase in content velocity without expansion of the content team

LONDON & NEW YORK, December 6, 2022 - Amplience , the leading commerce experience platform, has helped Landmark Group , one of the leading retail organisations in the Middle East, Africa and India, to drive greater efficiencies and reduce complexity across its omnichannel business after implementation of Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media and Content Hub, the key elements in the Amplience platform.

As a multi-brand, multicategory business, Landmark Group had been managing not only a wide range of languages and currencies, but digital growth that had reached various stages of development across the multiple locations that it serves. As a result, its tech stack had evolved over time, and it had become unwieldy to manage the complexities and varying content requirements of the company and its 43 brands.

Determined to address its inefficient content workflow, limited ability to scale, the challenges of supporting multiple distinct Arabic dialects and the necessity of involving developers when experience changes to the websites were needed, Landmark Group approached Amplience.

Using Amplience’s Dynamic Commerce Experience platform, which includes Dynamic Content (headless CMS) and Dynamic Media and Content Hub (headless DAM and media delivery), the company could simplify the end-to-end content management workflow and be more flexible, efficient and effective with media assets.

The automation provided by the Amplience solution has improved agility at Landmark Group, which means that the team can launch a webpage in just one day, and not the 14 days it took previously. Its front-end experience for customers is enhanced by the ability for marketing, merchant and content teams to create and manage content without the need for developer involvement. This has not only made the content more compelling, but - even with localisation into five Arabic languages - urgent updates can be made directly into storefront content slots quickly. As a result, more content is available which has resulted in a rise in click-through rates, add-to-cart and page views.

“We needed to determine ways to deliver more personalized or segmented experiences without doubling, tripling or quadrupling the team and this is where Amplience is playing a key role. With its help, we have been able to save about 30 percent of what would have been required in terms of headcount for design, copy and merchandizing,” said James Dickson, chief product officer for Landmark Group Digital. “We have therefore been able to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of our existing teams without having to grow them.”

James Brooke, CEO at Amplience, said: “By decoupling its tech stack and adopting a modern content platform, Landmark Group has been able to speed up its processes and better meet the demands of its customers across multiple different territories. Content requirements are exploding, but the company is now well placed to interact with its customers at every touchpoint, and in a targeted way that enhances their experience immeasurably.”

