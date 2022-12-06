The Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market is expected to grow by $1678.87 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941061/?utm_source=GNW

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in surveillance and attack UAVs, growing emphasis on maritime warfare, and increasing preference for ensuring precision targeting capability.



The synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Space-based

• Airborne



By Application

• Defense

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising preference for integrated c4isr ecosystem as one of the prime reasons driving the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market growth during the next few years. Also, use of SAR in mapping forest biomass and the transformation of commercial aircraft to MPA through SAR integration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market covers the following areas:

• Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market sizing

• Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market forecast

• Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market vendors that include Airbus Group SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Barnard Microsystems Ltd., Capella Space Corp., General Atomics, ICEYE Oy, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., KIHOMAC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SAR Aero, and Thales. Also, the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

