The Global Commercial Kitchen Ventilation Systems Market is expected to grow by $947.44 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period

44 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in R&D for new technology development, increasing adoption of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation, and the growing foodservice industry.



The commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Type I hood

• Type II hood



By Product

• Wall-mounted canopy hoods

• Proximity hoods

• Island canopy hoods



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for energy-efficient products as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, changing complex operations of commercial kitchens and evolving cooking styles due to changing consumer food preferences will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market covers the following areas:

• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market sizing

• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market forecast

• Commercial kitchen ventilation systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial kitchen ventilation systems market vendors that include Captive Aire Systems Inc., Carroll Manufacturing International, Climecon Oy, CS Ventilation, Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., Hanil Onyx Co. Ltd., HCE, Loren Cook Co., Melink Corp., Oy Halton Group Ltd., Revac Systems, RevLight Solutions Pte Ltd., Spring Air Systems, Systemair AB, The Middleby Corp., Thermotek, Weather Control Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Also, the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

