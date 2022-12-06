Industrial Protective Fabrics Market to hit $11.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market was estimated at USD 4.5 bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $11.5 bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Growth of the automotive sector due to strong electric vehicle demand is one of the major drivers for industrial fabric production, especially in Europe. In 2020, the region recorded the highest number of passenger EV stocks, with battery vehicles and hybrid vehicles representing 1.8 million and 1.4 million units respectively. Raw materials such as polyester are well-suited for automotive applications owing to their moisture resistance and other key attributes. The mounting adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles will therefore proliferate the usage of such materials in industrial protective textiles for automotive applications.

Growing government & military spending to proliferate use of polyolefin protective fabric

Industrial protective fabrics market share from polyolefins product segment is projected to depict over 6.5% CAGR through 2032. Favorable attributes such as lightweight, low production costs, electrical insulation, and chemical and heat resistance are promoting the production of protective industrial apparel made from materials such as polyolefins. Additionally, investments from the military and government sectors to boost national security have increased, encouraging the use of ballistic protection solutions. These trends will contribute to the demand for polyethylene and other polyolefins, which are used extensively for protective apparel development.

Key reasons for Industrial Protective Fabrics Market growth:

North America: Increasing oil & gas activities. Europe: Strong demand for electric cars. Asia Pacific: Large employment base in the manufacturing sector.

Rising pharma and biotech R&D project augments industrial protective clothing consumption

Based on application spectrum, industrial protective fabrics industry share from industrial protective clothing segment was worth over USD 2 billion in 2022. This type of protective clothing exhibits resistance to chemicals, fires, and electrical and biological hazards, and is thus gaining acceptance in cleanrooms, chemical, and other high-risk environments. R&D projects across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors have also witnessed an upsurge over the past years. These factors will drive the construction of cleanroom facilities and consequently bolster the consumption of industrial PPE fabrics to ensure worker safety in high-risk applications.

Oil & gas exploration projects to fuel industrial PPE demand in North America

North America industrial protective fabrics market value to expected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2032, due to escalating oil and gas delivery, even during the COVID-19 crisis. Domestic oil production in many regions has reached pre-pandemic levels, with the U.S. producing more than twice as many barrels of oil in a day in 2022 as compared to 2008. This increase in production will generate demand for reliable safety solutions including PPE made from industrial-grade protective fabrics for workers at the exploration sites.

Based on satellite remote-sensing data from MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer), researchers revealed a rise in night-time fire activity across the U.S. This activity is likely to pose greater risks for communities and firefighters, the report cites. Such factors, along with the high burden of fire accidents, will thus foster the development of firemen suit fabrics in the region.

Smart product launch strategies by major players to bolster industry outlook

The strategic landscape of the industrial protective fabrics market consists of companies such as TenCate Fabrics EU, Klopman International, W. Barnet GmbH & Co., KOLON Industries, Honeywell International, Inc., Milliken & Company, Tejin Ltd., WL Gore & Associates, Glen Raven, Inc, and Loyal Textiles Mills Ltd, among others. These companies are emphasizing smart product range expansion to strengthen their presence in the global market.

