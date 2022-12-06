The Global Healthcare Logistics Market is expected to grow by $87.9 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921163/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the healthcare logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global pharmaceutical sales, increasing government initiatives, and rising seaborne pharmaceutical transportation.



The healthcare logistics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pharmaceutical products

• Medical devices



By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing number of initiatives to promote cold chain logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in patent expiration and the emergence of drones in healthcare logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, AGRO Merchants Group, Air Canada, AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo OU, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Farmasoft, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, McKesson Corp., Oximio, DB Schenker, SF Express Co. Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services. Also, the healthcare logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

