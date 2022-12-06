The Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market is expected to grow by 340.73 million t during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877174/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the scrap metal recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prices of raw materials, rise in role of metal recycling in key end-user industries, and rising concern about impact of mining on environment.



The scrap metal recycling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ferrous metals

• Non-ferrous metals



By Application

• Construction

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Industrial goods



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the innovations in the purification of scrap metal as one of the prime reasons driving the scrap metal recycling market growth during the next few years. Also, the concentration of the steel industry and the recycling of precious metals from smartphones will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the scrap metal recycling market covers the following areas:

• Scrap metal recycling market sizing

• Scrap metal recycling market forecast

• Scrap metal recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scrap metal recycling market vendors that include Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd., American Iron and Metal Co. Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Cherry City Metals, Commercial Metals Co., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., ENF Ltd., Gerdau SA, Goldstein Group, Midwest Industrial Metals, Nucor Corp., Pacific Steel and Recycling, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Texas Disposal Systems. Also, the scrap metal recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877174/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________