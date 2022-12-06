The Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market is expected to grow by $35045.11 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877155/?utm_source=GNW

88% during the forecast period. Our report on the airport non-aeronautical revenue market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving sophisticated airport terminals, growing transit and transfer passenger traffic, and airport loyalty programs.



The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Concessionaries

• Parking and car rentals

• Land rentals

• Terminal rent by airlines

• Other services



By Business

• Commercial development

• Advertising



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts as one of the prime reasons driving the airport non-aeronautical revenue market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of smart airport strategies and the evolution of capsule hotels for passengers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the airport non-aeronautical revenue market covers the following areas:

• Airport non-aeronautical revenue market sizing

• Airport non-aeronautical revenue market forecast

• Airport non-aeronautical revenue market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airport non-aeronautical revenue market vendors that include Aena S.M.E. SA, Aeroports de Paris SA, Airport Authority Hong Kong, Airports Authority of India, Airports of Thailand Plc, Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Co., Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., Copenhagen Airports AS, Fraport Group, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, Heathrow SP Ltd., Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., Korea Airports Corp., Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, Metropolitan Airports Commission, Oman Airports, Royal Schiphol Group, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Vinci SA. Also, the airport non-aeronautical revenue market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

