Intimate Wash Care Products Market is Projected to Breach a Worth of US$ 7.92 Bn by year 2032-end at CAGR of 9.3% Between Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intimate wash care products market stands at US$ 3.26 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 7.92 Bn by the year 2032 at a robust CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2032.



Positive attributes like ability of preventing inflammation, irritation, allergic reactions, balancing pH level, and likewise, the global intimate wash care products market is bound to witness renaissance in the forecast period. Along these lines, it needs to be known that Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup is leakage proof, gives no irritation, and is also eco-friendly.

At the same time, the fact that low-quality and counterfeit products causing burns, skin irritation, and skin damage can’t be ignored. These factors could restrain the intimate wash care products market in the near future. E-Retailers are holding the largest market share, especially during as well as after the pandemic. There are companies making sanitary pads, foaming intimate wash, cramp comfort, and period nutrition drink mixes.

Get a Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12116

Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Intimate Wash Care Products Market’. It has used its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants to execute. The bottom-up approach is used over here.

Key Takeaways from Intimate Wash Care Products Market

North America holds the largest market share with inclination toward eco-friendly products like organic tampons, reusable cloth pads, and sanitary napkins.

Europe stands second on the similar grounds and is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the intimate wash care products market with governments taking initiatives regarding maintenance of menstrual hygiene. On these grounds, the ‘Menstrual Hygiene Day’ is observed in India on May 28.



Competitive Products

Svish, in June 2022, did announce launching an exclusive line of products promising to look after hygiene in areas falling between knees and waistline. This first kind of intimate hygiene for men is 100% natural and conducive to every type of skin. These Indian-made formulations are inclusive of the country’s very first Svish anti-chafing roll-on deo, a zero fragrance foam wash called Svish ballz wash, and Svish intimate wipes.

Piramal Pharma, in March 2021, came up with ‘i-feel Gentle Intimate Wash’. It’s devoid of sulfates, alcohol, alcohol, and paraben, which renders it safer and gentler regarding the intimate area of women. The lactic acid contained in it helps in maintaining pH balance of the vagina and has tulsi, tea tree oil, and neem as add-ons.

Millennium Herbal Care, in November 2020, put forth ‘GynoVash’. This foam based application helps the cleansers in penetrating and ascertaining deep cleansing. GynoVash has been clinically validated for promoting growth of positive bacteria enhancing lactic acid immunity, and keep negative bacteria at bay (they are known to cause vaginal infections and unpleasant odors).

Pee Safe, in June 2020, announced that it had launched a new series of intimate and personal hygiene products that constitute reusable sanitary pads, sanitizer spray, intimate hygiene powder, and oxo-biodegradable disposable bags.

Hindustan Unilever, in June 2020, did announce acquiring Glenmark’s female hygiene brand ‘VWash’ for producing several kinds of female intimate products.

Ontex, in May 2020, did announce plans regarding novel personal hygiene production plant in Rockingham County (North Carolina, US). The production started in mid-2021.

Unicharm Corporation, in 2019, came up with Sofy Chijukusui (ultra-sound sleep) Pant. It’s a pant-type feminine napkin.



Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12116

“With spike in health-conscious population all across, the global intimate wash care products market is slated to grow at an astounding rate in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report care about?

The research study is based on type of form (intimate care creams, intimate care moisturizers, intimate care oils/gels, intimate care foams, and other intimate wash care product forms), by price range (economy intimate wash care products, mid-range intimate wash care products, and premium intimate wash care products), by end-user (intimate wash care products for men and intimate wash care products for women), by nature (organic intimate wash care products and conventional intimate wash care products), by sales channel (intimate wash care products sales via supermarkets/hypermarkets, intimate wash care products sales via pharmacies and drug stores, intimate wash care products sales via specialty outlets, intimate wash care products sales via independent small stores, intimate wash care products sales via e-Retailers, and intimate wash care products sales via other sales channels).

The developing economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for intimate wash care products market due to lack of awareness regarding liners, washes, menstrual cups, wipes, sanitary pads hitherto.

Key Segments Covered in the Intimate Wash Care Products Industry Analysis

By Form Type:

Intimate Care Creams

Intimate Care Moisturizers

Intimate Care Oils/Gels

Intimate Care Foams

Other Intimate Wash Care Product Forms



By Price Range:

Economy Intimate Wash Care Products

Mid-Range Intimate Wash Care Products

Premium Intimate Wash Care Products



By End User:

Intimate Wash Care Products for Men

Intimate Wash Care Products for Women

By Nature:

Organic Intimate Wash Care Products

Conventional Intimate Wash Care Products

By Sales Channel:

Intimate Wash Care Products Sales via Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Intimate Wash Care Products Sales via Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Intimate Wash Care Products Sales via Specialty Outlets

Intimate Wash Care Products Sales via Independent Small Stores

Intimate Wash Care Products Sales via E-Retailers

Intimate Wash Care Products Sales via Other Sales Channels

By Region:

North America Intimate Wash Care Products Market

Latin America Intimate Wash Care Products Market

Europe Intimate Wash Care Products Market

South Asia Intimate Wash Care Products Market

East Asia Intimate Wash Care Products Market

Oceania Intimate Wash Care Products Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Intimate Wash Care Products Market



Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12116

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Complete TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/intimate-wash-care-products-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product :

Burn Care Market Forecast: The Burn Care Market is estimated at 1.67 USD billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 3.17 USD billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.14% from 2015 to 2030

Baby Personal Care Products Market Size: The global baby personal care products market is predicted to show moderate growth signs with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Cat Furniture and Scratchers Market Outlook: Cat Furniture and Scratchers Market are set to grow at a 6.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The flourishing pet day care industry is projected to positively impact on the sales during the forecast period

Orthopedic Insole Market Sales: The orthopedic insoles market is expected to surpass US$ 4.9 Bn by 2021

Oral Care Market Share: The oral care market is expected to rise a register growth at a CAGR 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com