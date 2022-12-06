The Global Industrial Floor Mats Market is expected to grow by $1183.36 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Floor Mats Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828762/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial floor mats market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the incorporation of multiple safety features in mats, demand from the manufacturing industry, and rising ergonomic concerns.



The industrial floor mats market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ergonomic floor mats

• Entrance floor mats



By Application

• Manufacturing

• Warehouse and logistics

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of recycled materials as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial floor mats market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of new designs and technology in materials and vendor focus on adherence to safety standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial floor mats market covers the following areas:

• Industrial floor mats market sizing

• Industrial floor mats market forecast

• Industrial floor mats market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial floor mats market vendors that include 3M Co., American Floor Mats LLC, American Pro Marketing LLC, Americo Manufacturing Co., Apache Mills, ARA Mats International, Bergo Flooring AB, Durable Corp., Eagle Mat and Floor Products, ES ROBBINS Corp., Flooratex Rubber and Plastics Pvt. Ltd., General Mat Co., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, KLEEN TEX Industries Inc., Ludlow Composites Corp., Mountville Mills Inc., Polymax Ltd., Unimat Industries LLC, and Wearwell LLC. Also, the industrial floor mats market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

