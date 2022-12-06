The Global VR Gaming Market is expected to grow by $17853.41 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.39% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global VR Gaming Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796599/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the VR gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of VR in interactive home entertainment industry, the introduction of digital downloading in gaming consoles, and the rising adoption of AR games.



The VR gaming market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consoles

• PCs

• Mobile devices



By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of 360-degree content as one of the prime reasons driving the VR gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in virtual gaming and the growing popularity of smartphone-integrated VR headsets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on VR gaming market covers the following areas:

• VR gaming market sizing

• VR gaming market forecast

• VR gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VR gaming market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., bHaptics Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Electronic Arts Inc., Fallen Planet Studios Ltd, HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubisoft Entertainment, Unity Software Inc., Virtuix Inc., Wookey Technologies Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Also, the VR gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796599/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________