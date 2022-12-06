The Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market is expected to grow by $586.17 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.77% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661537/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the semiconductor fabrication software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of semiconductor device designs, increasing requirement for SoC technology, and the demand for miniaturized electronic devices of high precision across sectors.



The semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• CAE

• IC physical design and verification

• PCB and MCM

• Fab management software

• Others



By End-user

• Process documentation

• Process integration

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the high need for semiconductor memory devices as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor fabrication software market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing acceptance of wearable technology and growing investment in smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor fabrication software market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor fabrication software market sizing

• Semiconductor fabrication software market forecast

• Semiconductor fabrication software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor fabrication software market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cantier Systems Pte Ltd., Fabmatics GmbH, KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mindteck India Ltd., Onto Innovation Inc., PDF Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tismo Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zuken Inc. Also, the semiconductor fabrication software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

