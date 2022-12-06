ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 5 December 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 990.0p

- including income, 997.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 993.9p

- including income, 1001.4p

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

