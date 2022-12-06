The Global Virtual Events Market is expected to grow by $273.82 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.34% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Events Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611085/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the virtual events market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of corporate events, the growing prominence of social networking sites, and the increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness.



The virtual events market is segmented as below:

By Application

• UC and C

• video conferencing

• Web conferencing



By Type

• Webinar

• Conference

• Virtual expo fairs and festivals

• Entertainment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing popularity of virtual events in education as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual events market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of audio conferencing and video conferencing and increased usage of virtual events for recruitment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the virtual events market covers the following areas:

• Virtual events market sizing

• Virtual events market forecast

• Virtual events market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual events market vendors that include 8x8 Inc., Adobe Inc., ALE International, Atlassian Corp. Plc, Avaya Holdings Corp., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Cvent Inc., EventX Ltd., Hubb, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitel Networks Corp., Ungerboeck, Zoom Video Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Active Network LLC, and TOSHIBA CORP. Also, the virtual events market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

