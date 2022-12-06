The Global Luxury Yacht Market is expected to grow by 366 th units during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.26% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Yacht Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539085/?utm_source=GNW

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the luxury yacht market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in recreational tourism, digital marketing and increasing social media use, and an increase in the HNWI population.



The luxury yacht market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sail yachts

• Motor yachts



By Application

• Commercial

• Private



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of advanced materials as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury yacht market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus of yacht makers on emerging markets and the emergence of alternative fuel in marine industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the luxury yacht market covers the following areas:

• Luxury yacht market sizing

• Luxury yacht market forecast

• Luxury yacht market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury yacht market vendors that include Alexander Marine International, Azimut Benetti SpA, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, FERRETTI SpA, Fincantieri Spa, Fr. Lurssen Werft GmbH, Gruppo Fipa Srl, Heesen Yachts Sales BV, Horizon Yacht USA, Nobiskrug Yachts GmbH, Oceanco SAM, Overmarine Group Spa, Palmer Johnson, Palumbo Group Spa, Perini Navi Spa, Sanlorenzo Spa, Viking Yacht Co., and Westport Yachts. Also, the luxury yacht market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

