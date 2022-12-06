The Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market is expected to grow by $4852.77 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04342354/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the submarine fiber cable market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid developments in telecommunication networks, increasing need for higher bandwidth, and growing demand for cloud-based services.



The submarine fiber cable market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Consortia

• Private enterprises

• Governments and development banks



By Service Type

• Installation

• Maintenance

• Upgrade



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased investments in 400G submarine cable systems as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine fiber cable market growth during the next few years. Also, declining installation costs and investments by mncs in building their networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on submarine fiber cable market covers the following areas:

• Submarine fiber cable market sizing

• Submarine fiber cable market forecast

• Submarine fiber cable market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading submarine fiber cable market vendors that include Cenergy Holdings SA, Ciena Corp., Corning Inc., Hengtong Group Co Ltd, Hesfibel Subsea Cables, Hexatronic Group AB, Jiangsu Hengtong Au Optronics Co., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co Ltd, LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nokia Corp., OCC Corp., Prysmian Spa, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Co. Ltd., SSG cable group, SubCom LLC, Tele Fonika Kable SA, Turkuaz Kablo AS, and Xtera Ltd. Also, the submarine fiber cable market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



