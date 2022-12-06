CHERRY Extends Keyboard and Mouse Product Line with Exciting New Options for Both Desktop and Mac Users

KENOSHA, Wisc., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced the launch of several exciting new products for both PC and Mac users. The new products include the KW 9100 SLIM, KW 9100 SLIM FOR MAC, KC 6000C FOR MAC keyboards and the Bluetooth-enabled GENTIX BT mouse. The new keyboards have the capability to connect to Apple products with all the mechanics, feel and look that users have come to expect from CHERRY.



“These latest product releases from CHERRY deliver exceptional value, ease of use, comfort, and design aesthetics for consumers and business users alike,” said Richard Simone, CEO of Cherry Americas. “CHERRY continues to raise the bar in providing choice and quality in keyboards and mice for the North American market.”

The CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM/KW 9100 SLIM FOR MAC

The CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM keyboard is a silver-black version of the popular DW 9100 SLIM desktop set. All versions of this rechargeable keyboard utilize either RF or Bluetooth communications. This keyboard is wireless and easy to use with a sleek design, perfect for office use. The CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM FOR MAC uses the same technology as the KW 9100 SLIM but is MacOS and iOS compatible. For more information on the CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-kw-9100-slim.html. For more information on the CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM FOR MAC, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-kw-9100-slim-for-mac.html.

The CHERRY KW 9100 SLIM and KW 9100 SLIM FOR MAC are now available at a recommended retail price of $79.99

CHERRY KC 6000C FOR MAC

The CHERRY 6000C FOR MAC is a super-flat, USB-C corded keyboard that includes CHERRY SX scissor technology. The newest version includes an increased number of function keys as well as an FN Lock feature for easy access to frequently used function keys. The KC 6000C FOR MAC has a super-slim chiclet layout with numeric keypad, built-in LEDs and incorporates a metal frame for unmatched stability. For more information on the CHERRY 6000C FOR MAC, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-kc-6000c-for-mac.html.

The CHERRY KC 6000C FOR MAC is now available at a recommended retail price of $49.99

CHERRY GENTIX BT

The CHERRY GENTIX BT mouse is an extension of the very popular GENTIX line, now with multi-device Bluetooth capabilities. The GENTIX BT is ergonomically optimized, has seven buttons, including two thumb keys and comes with a carrying case for on-the-go work. The mouse has multi-device capability, utilizes the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, and leverages the security of AES 128 encryption. This GENTIX BT is perfect for the traveling businessperson or moving between a home and work office. For more information on the CHERRY GENTIX BT, please visit: https://cherryamericas.com/cherry-gentix-bt.html

The CHERRY GENTIX BT is now available at a recommended retail price of $39.99

About CHERRY

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices for applications in the fields of gaming, e-sports, office, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.



CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 550 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, München, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.



More information is available online at: www.cherryamericas.com

Press Contact:

GlobalFluency

Kevin Sugarman

ksugarman@globalfluency.com

408-677-5300 x 118