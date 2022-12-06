Pan American Energy Engages Ocean Wall Limited to Act as Strategic and Corporate Advisor

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (the “Company” or “Pan American”) (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FRA: SS6) is pleased to announce that it has retained Ocean Wall Limited (“OWL”) to provide global capital introduction and general corporate, business and strategic advisory services.



Jason Latkowcer, CEO and Director comments, “Nick Lawson and the team at Ocean Wall offer a valuable service by pairing capital markets expertise and relationships with insight into the lithium market. We believe that this partnership will increase investor awareness of the Company through a personalized approach in the United Kingdom, Europe, the UAE, and other locations around the globe. We are confident our North American lithium focus and asset base will resonate well with Ocean Wall’s investors. We believe their management expertise and advisory services will be extremely beneficial and we look forward to working with them going forward.”

Nick Lawson, CEO of Ocean Wall Limited comments, “Ocean Wall has known the team behind Pan American for several years and is delighted to be working alongside them on these very exciting lithium exploration projects. With both the US and Canadian Government focusing on developing ‘home grown’ lithium assets, we believe these will be important properties and we are looking forward to helping Pan American grow their potential.”

About Ocean Wall Limited

Ocean Wall Limited was established in 2019 in order to provide a comprehensive, high-touch service advising on, and undertaking, the raising of capital for the very best in class managers and companies. Their aim is to go further than OW’s peers in developing close relationships with allocators to establish their exact investment criteria and thus present to them only suitable, well researched and high-quality investment opportunities.

Ocean Wall Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS6) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Green Energy Lithium Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, USA. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC with the right to acquire 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within the Clayton Valley – Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources with the right to acquire up to 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario.

