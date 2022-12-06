HWNI Hires Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Cybersecurity Sales

BATAVIA, Ill., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc. (the "Company" or "High Wire") (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global managed service provider (MSP) and cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today it has named IT executive Stephan Tallent, CISSP, as Chief Revenue Officer for its Overwatch Managed Security Services division. Overwatch delivers managed security services exclusively through managed services providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs).



Tallent, a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), brings more than 20 years of managed security services experience to the Overwatch team. Most recently, Tallent led global partner recruitment and enablement as Worldwide Vice President for Stellar Cyber, a pioneer in Open extended detection and response (Open XDR).

Previously, Tallent spent nine years as Senior Director – MSSPs at Fortinet, where he established the Fortinet Global MSSP Partner Program, winning Frost & Sullivan Top Vendor for MSSPs for three consecutive years. He also directed the day-to-day operations of a more than $100 million MSSP support organization and grew year-over-year MSSP partner revenue by 244 percent.

Tallent was also Vice President - MSSPs NA at cybersecurity software provider Cybereason where he designed and launched the MSSP program, including building the partner organization. At Cybereason, he helped boost year-over-year revenue by 466 percent among MSSP partners and grew year-over-year partner recruitment by 280 percent.

Tallent is recognized as a 2022 CRN Channel Chief, a sought-after public speaker and a thought leader in cybersecurity and managed security services.

"High Wire's promise to 'meet our partners where they're at' and help them better operationalize cybersecurity technologies for their customers with a stack-agnostic, future-proof managed security offering is unmatched in the industry. I'm excited to share that message and opportunity with our partners to help them satisfy customers’ escalating demand for cybersecurity while growing their businesses," said Tallent.

"We're thrilled to have Stephan join the Overwatch team at a pivotal moment in the growth of our managed security services division. Our cybersecurity revenue has increased more than 260 percent year-to-date exclusively through our growing partner community," said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. "Stephan's vast knowledge of the MSSP journey cements our position in the channel as a trusted authority and will accelerate our partners' growth as they extend managed security services to their small and medium business and enterprise clients."

