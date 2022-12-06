AMSC Awarded Contract for Ship Protection System on LPD-32

AYER, Mass., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™, and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced it has entered into a delivery contract with Huntington Ingalls Industries through its Ingalls Shipbuilding division (Ingalls) for a high temperature superconductor (HTS)-based ship protection system to be deployed on the San Antonio-class of amphibious transport dock ship, LPD-32.



The LPD-32 contract marks AMSC’s fifth ship protection system for the San Antonio Class Amphibious ship platform. Other AMSC awarded contracts for the San Antonio Class include the USS Fort Lauderdale, USS Richard McCool, USS Harrisburg, and USS Pittsburgh.

Under the terms of the contact, AMSC has agreed to deliver the degaussing system to Ingalls’ shipbuilding facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi for integration into LPD-32. LPD-32 represents the third vessel of the next generation amphibious warship ‘Flight II’ variant of the San Antonio-class.

AMSC’s innovative degaussing system consists of smaller, lighter, and higher performing high-temperature superconductor (HTS) cable, eliminating 50% to 80% of the system weight with significant power savings. The system is designed to reduce the magnetic signature of a ship, which can interfere with undersea mines’ ability to detect and damage the ship. The San Antonio-class of ships can carry up to 800 troops and has the capability of transporting and debarking landing craft air cushion or conventional landing crafts, augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft such as the MV-22. These ships are expected to support amphibious assault, special operations or expeditionary warfare missions through the first half of the 21st century.

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy.

