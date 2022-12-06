FactSet and BMLL Technologies Collaborate to Provide Cloud-Based Granular Historical Tick Data and Analytics

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced its collaboration with BMLL Technologies (BMLL) to offer the company’s granular order book history and analytics in the cloud.



The initial release of the FactSet-BMLL offering includes “Market by Price” Level 2 Tick History, which addresses the data quality challenges with current industry Level 2 offerings. By building upon BMLL’s leading historic Level 3 data engineering capabilities, FactSet is bringing a best-in-class Level 2 product to market, equipping clients with deep market insights and real-time data.

BMLL’s high-quality, cloud-native data and analytics offer the breadth and depth of venue coverage that seamlessly complement the needs of FactSet clients across a wide range of use cases, including Quant Research, Back Testing, Best Execution, Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA), Compliance, Surveillance and Risk.

The collaboration represents a continuation of FactSet’s strategy to provide innovative cloud solutions that help clients modernize and improve their market data technology and reinforces the company's commitment to expand its real-time data and tick history capabilities.

FactSet recently made its entire global archive of Level 1 Tick History across 300+ venues accessible via a cost-optimized solution in Snowflake, enabling clients to access ready-to-query, normalized data without having to download and store petabytes of data themselves. The tick data can be easily combined with any of FactSet’s other content sets available in Snowflake, such as Corporate Actions, Symbol History, Sentiment Data, Fundamental Data, Event Transcript Data, and more.

Through the joint solution with BMLL, clients can now access Level 2 Data via the same symbology and APIs as the Level 1 Tick History on a common delivery platform to accelerate research, optimize workflow and trading strategies, and generate alpha at speed and scale.

In connection with this collaboration, FactSet co-led BMLL’s latest $26 million Series B investment round to empower the financial community to make more informed investment decisions by accessing high-quality data and analytics.

Paul Humphrey, CEO, BMLL, said: “BMLL is a specialist provider of historic Level 3 Data. Our unique industry-leading normalization and harmonization processes, capturing every message at nanosecond precision timestamps, enable us to deliver the cleanest market data available anywhere in capital markets. We are excited to work with FactSet to offer our products and services to its global client base.”

Jonathan Reeve, EVP, Head of Content and Technology Solutions, FactSet, said: “Through our collaboration and investment in BMLL, FactSet is empowering a broader set of clients and democratizing access to rich insights derived from the full depth of historic order book data, which was previously only available to those with dedicated infrastructure and in-house capabilities to curate this level of data and analytics. We share a common vision with BMLL and look forward to delivering a differentiated advantage to our clients by leveraging the full power of Level 3 granular tick data.”

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers financial data, analytics, and open technology in a digital platform to help approximately 180,000 users see more, think bigger, and do their best work. We empower the financial community to acquire new insights with access to comprehensive and contextualized content, multiply their effectiveness with flexible next-generation workflow solutions powered by innovative technologies, and achieve more with the support of specialist teams committed to client success. As a member of the S&P500, we're committed to sustainable growth, with a company-wide emission reduction target in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset and on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/factset.

About BMLL Technologies

BMLL Technologies is the leading, independent provider of harmonized, Level 3 historical data and analytics to the world’s most sophisticated capital market participants. BMLL offers banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, and global exchange groups immediate and flexible access to the most granular Level 3, T+1 order book data and advanced analytics, enabling them to accelerate research, optimize trading strategies and generate alpha at unparalleled speed and scale.

Founded in 2014 in the machine learning laboratories of the University of Cambridge, the platform enables researchers and quants across global financial services firms to apply complex statistical techniques to BMLL’s unique big-data sets with applications such as market impact, pre- and post-trade analytics, order book simulation, and compliance. Users no longer need to buy, curate, and harmonize data. With BMLL, they gain cost-effective, instant access to a cloud-native Data Science environment via a single web portal with a long history of the most granular, full order book data across global equities, futures, and ETFs for back-testing and simulation delivered directly into their workflows.

For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @bmlltech and LinkedIn.

