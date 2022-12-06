HTG Technology Featured Across Numerous Abstracts at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling and advanced medicinal chemistry technology, today announced there will be at least eight scientific abstracts featuring HTG’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq™ technology presented at the 45th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2022) and at the 64th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.



Several of the company’s key biopharma customers and scientific collaborators from the United States, Europe and China will be presenting scientific abstracts highlighting the unique features, benefits and results that they have been able to obtain by using the HTG EdgeSeq gene expression profiling (GEP) technology for their studies. Prominent among the research being presented is the HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP), released for commercial use in August 2021. The HTP enables the capture of comprehensive and reliable human transcriptome data using a fraction of the sample typically required by other GEP methods.

There will be at least three poster presentations at SABCS 2022, being held in San Antonio, TX. from December 6-10, including:

PD-17-05 – Development and Validation of a Composite Biomarker Predictive of Palbociclib + Endocrine Treatment Benefit in Early Breast Cancer: PENELOPE-B and PALLAS Trials. First author Dr. Sibylle Loibl from GBG Forschungs GmbH

PD17-06 – Immunohistochemical Markers and Determinants of Clinical Response in the Penelope-B Trial. First author Dr. Erik Knudsen from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

P3-05-09 – vLAG3+ Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Predict Outcome in Treatment Naïve Triple Negative Breast Carcinoma. First author Dr. Shikha Bose from Cedars Sinai Medical Center



During the ASH Meeting, which will take place in New Orleans, LA. from December 10-13, there will be at least five abstracts featuring the Company’s technology, including:

1529 – Biomarker Analysis of Zanubrutinib and Tislelizumab Combination Therapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies. Presented by Jiaoyan Lyu from BeiGene

2874 – Deep Peripheral T Cell Immune-Profiling in Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: Evaluation of Baseline Samples from the Epcoritamab Epcore NHL-1 Trial. Presented by Dr. Jordan Blum from Genmab

2859 – Transcriptomic Comparison of Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas in Relapsed/Refractory Versus Newly Diagnosed Patients Using Single FFPE Slides. Presented by Dr. Omar Jabado from Genmab

4144 – Bone Marrow Fibrosis Is Associated with Non-Response to CD19 CAR-T Therapy. Presented by Joshua Anil from Perelman School of Medicine

4265 – Durable Responses from Acalabrutinib in Combination with Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine and Prednisolone (R-CHOP) As First Line Therapy for Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL): The Accept Phase Ib/II Single Arm Study. Presented by Dr. Andrew J. Davies from Southampton Cancer Research UK Centre.



“The abstracts being presented at these conferences reflect the important research being conducted by our customers and collaborators,” said Byron Lawson, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at HTG. “Despite the steady progress in treatment efficacy throughout the industry, it remains clear that the use of precision medicine enabled by GEP is critically needed to make further, meaningful reductions in cancer driven morbidity and mortality. As precious clinical tumor samples continue to get smaller and smaller, with more testing demands from clinicians, HTG’s tissue sparing solutions offer unparalleled capability to support cutting edge research efforts utilizing transcriptome-enabled precision medicine.”

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities and benefits of HTP, the design and benefits of HTG’s RNA platform technologies, and other statements related to the future. Words such as “designed to,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that HTP and our RNA platform and medicinal chemistry technologies may not provide the benefits that we expect\the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the SEC on November 10, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

HTG Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

Phone: (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com