SeaChange to Power Streaming of the World’s Best Sports Leagues for FOX Sports Mexico

- The SeaChange platform will support monetization via subscription and targeted advertising insertion

- The FOX Sports Mexico content will be streamed on all major device platforms, including mobile devices and Connected TVs in Mexico

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), (“SeaChange” or the “Company”) a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development, was selected by FOX Sports Mexico, a leading multiplatform brand broadcasting Paid TV channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, and FOX Sports Premium, to power their next generation streaming service.

SeaChange’s comprehensive StreamVid™ streaming enablement platform will support FOX Sports Mexico’s three key business objectives: maximize content monetization with flexible subscription packages and targeted advertising, retain existing and acquire new customers with the highest quality of service on all major device platforms, and increase user engagement by improving the user experience and simplifying content discovery.

“FOX Sports offers the best sports entertainment content including live and exclusive events, sports news, interviews, entertainment shows, debates, and information programming for our Mexican audience all year long. We are thrilled to partner with SeaChange to now bring it to our fan and subscriber base in the quality that they deserve,” said Israel Gomez, VP Media Technology, Production and Operations at Grupo Lauman. “The SeaChange solution will enable us to quickly launch the service while improving the service quality and providing a state-of-the-art sports offering to existing and new customers.”

Chris Klimmer, SeaChange’s President, commented: “To host the world’s most popular sporting events and leagues meant FOX Sports had to ensure they selected a scalable streaming solution that would enable rapid user growth and provide exceptional user experience dedicated for such premium content. We are proud FOX entrusted SeaChange to create a world-class streaming experience.”

SeaChange’s StreamVid over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform provides personalized look and feel with improved user experience. The FOX Sports app is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Connected TVs (Samsung, LG, Android TV based), Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Firestick, and the Web. The app is a subscription supported service, that provides consumers with a wide range of sports programming, enabling immediate access to sports news worldwide, dynamic content discovery filters, real-time live streaming of games and content discovery to ensure subscribers do not miss a single highlight, allowing them to consume the game on the go and on every device.

The StreamVid platform enables a full range of system features from robust OTT streaming to system management, client UX/UI, client manager (UXM), analytics, multi-DRM manager, SSO and targeted ad insertion and more. The FOX Sports App is enabled by SeaChange’s flexible infrastructure system to handle increases in subscribers, the app specifically features time shift television (TSTV) for quick catch up, and restart capabilities for a seamless user experience.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) provides first-class video streaming, linear TV, and video advertising technology for operators, content owners, and broadcasters globally. The SeaChange technology enables operators, broadcasters, and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow premium linear TV and direct-to-consumer streaming services to manage, curate, and monetize their content. SeaChange helps protect existing and develop new and incremental advertising revenues for traditional linear TV and streaming services with its unique advertising technology. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of delivering premium video software solutions to its global customer base.

About FOX Sports Mexico:

FOX Sports Mexico is a leading multiplatform brand in the country, broadcasting Paid TV channels FOX Sports, FOX Sports 2, FOX Sports 3, and FOX Sports Premium, reaching more than 15 million homes. FOX Sports offers 24/7 all year long sports entertainment content including live and exclusive events, sports news, interviews, entertainment shows, among others. FOX Sports offers its audience the following properties: Liga MX, Women’s League MX, Expansión MX, CONCACAF Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europe Conference League, NFL, MLB, boxing events, UFC, Budo Sento Championship, WWE, Invicta FC, Formula 1 and NASCAR. FOX Sports content is available on digital through FOX Sports App and on www.foxsports.com.mx

