BlueLinx Deepens Leadership Team, Adding VPs of Talent, Finance

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announces two key appointments – Dionne Vernon as VP, Talent Management and Gui Nebel as VP, Finance and Treasury. The hires support the company’s commitment to world-class financial management and career development to bolster growth and develop our talent.



Vernon joined last month and is leading BlueLinx’s talent management function. Her role includes developing and managing employee programs and experiences to foster professional development. Before joining BlueLinx, Vernon worked at Comcast Corporation as Senior Director, where she led various functions across the business and HR, including talent management, employee engagement, organizational planning, customer experience strategy, and project management.

Nebel joins BlueLinx from Veritiv Corporation, where he worked as VP of Finance and Treasurer for the past six years. Previously he worked as Corporate Treasurer of American Greetings, as a strategist and business development manager at Eaton Corporation, and as a management consultant for a top-tier firm. Today, Nebel leads BlueLinx’s FP&A and Treasury functions.

“Two of our greatest strengths as a company are our financial stewardship and performance-focused leadership,” shares Kevin Henry, Chief People Officer at BlueLinx. “Vernon and Nebel are proven executives that are tremendous additions to our leadership team. We are excited about what they bring to the business.”

