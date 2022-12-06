Candente Copper Reconstitutes Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) (“Candente Copper” or the “Company”) announces the reconstitution of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) and retirement of George Elliott and Andres Milla from the Board.



Further to the Company’s press release of June 30, 2022, the Company’s Board has determined that in view of the recent appointments of Steven Latimer and Jeremy Meynert announced on September 22, 2022, and as a result of ongoing discussions with Fortescue Metals Group (“Fortescue”) regarding the Company’s Majority Voting Policy, discussed below, it was mutually agreed the Board be reconstituted to consist of the following seven directors: Giulio T. Bonifacio; Joanne Freeze; Miguel Inchaustegui; Steven Latimer; Jeremy Meynert; Sean Waller and Christine Nicolau (Fortescue Nominee).

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair of Candente Copper, commented “I would like to sincerely thank George Elliott and Andres Milla for their long-standing service and contributions to the Company. Under the guidance of the newly reconstituted Board, which includes Steven Latimer and Jeremy Meynert, the Company will now move to further advance its Cañariaco project which already possesses a significant copper, gold and silver resource, with further drilling of high priority drill targets being planned for 2023.”

Majority Voting Policy

At the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the “AGM”), while all of management’s nominee directors were re-elected, Joanne Freeze, Sean Waller, George Elliott and Andres Milla (the “Withheld Vote Directors”) received a greater number of withheld votes (the “Withheld Votes”) than votes in favour of their election.

In accordance with the Company’s Majority Voting Policy, each of the Withheld Vote Directors offered their resignation to the Company, to be effective upon the acceptance of such resignation by the Board, with the Withheld Vote Directors abstaining from this vote.

For each of the Withheld Vote Directors, between 96% and 98% of the Withheld Votes were cast by Fortescue. The Company’s Executive Chair, Giulio T. Bonifacio, held several discussions with Fortescue regarding their Withheld Votes, and in consultation with Fortescue, initiated a Board reconstitution process that included the retention of Joanne Freeze and Sean Waller and the appointment of Steven Latimer and Jeremy Meynert as Directors of the Company, as announced in the Company’s press release dated September 22, 2022.

The Board met with each of the Withheld Vote Directors abstaining, and in accordance with the Company’s Majority Voting Policy, approved the Board as reconstituted with resignations for George Elliott and Andres Milla being accepted.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a multi-asset copper developer. The Company’s flagship project is its 100-per-cent owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project, within which are the Cañariaco Norte deposit, Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4km NE-SW trend in northern Peru’s prolific mining district.

Cañariaco Norte is included in four research reports that compare various global copper projects. RFC Ambrian: Cañariaco Norte in top 10 of 23 projects with potential to involve third party M&A (December 2021); Haywood: Cañariaco Norte is one of 18 assets selected as likely to be considered by majors looking to acquire (December 2021); Deutsche Bank: Cañariaco Norte identified as one of three projects required to meet the upcoming copper supply-demand gap (February 2021); Goldman Sachs: Cañariaco Norte identified with incentive copper price in the lowest quartile of the top 84 copper projects worldwide.

