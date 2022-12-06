BrewBilt Manufacturing Receives Recognition by The Fresh Hop Cinema - $200M+ Trajectory

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announces that on the November 24th episode of the Fresh Hop Cinema podcast, the Company was recognized for its brewhouse production and BrewBilt Brewing’s craft beers.

Fresh Hop Cinema gave recognition to BrewBilt Manufacturing and said that the BrewBilt Brewing craft beer is “shockingly good. This is really damn good!”

BrewBilt has caught the eye of a large hospitality franchise, and there are discussions to bring BrewBilt brewhouses and craft beers to over 100 hotels, restaurants and lounges, while the Company continues to expand brewhouses for new customers. This will position BrewBilt for a $200M+ revenue trajectory for the future.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our BrewBilt brand of equipment and craft beers are recognized for quality that speaks for itself. Our existing and future contracts will continue to grow revenue. Our focus for the first quarter of 2023 is to continue expanding new customer orders, deliver and install our European distribution, and franchise locations throughout the USA.”

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brew houses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

