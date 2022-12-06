Volaris Group Expands Justice Portfolio with Acquisition of Case Management Provider CaseLoad

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of CaseLoad, a customizable case management solution providing tracking and reporting for government Boards, Tribunals, and Commissions who need to track various types of disputes and appeals for their citizens.



With a customer base across North America, CaseLoad builds on equivant’s growing leadership in the justice and legal technology market.

“Volaris Group provides a logical and stable home for our technology. We have customers who rely on our solutions to manage complex legal and regulatory processes and Volaris has deep expertise in managing mission critical technology in similar contexts,” said Darryl Evans, Founder of CaseLoad. “Our team is looking forward to joining the equivant and Volaris communities and digging into how the team’s playbooks and best-practices can help add value to our customers.”

CaseLoad customers can expect stable and reliable service from the equivant team. As with any Volaris acquisition, these products will not be re-sold and Volaris is a buy-and-hold acquirer.

“Our teams working in justice and legal technology bring decades of experience to the challenges facing their customers and we are ready to bring a renewed level of energy and innovation to the CaseLoad community,” said Matt Goddard, Group Leader at Volaris Group.

