The Global Chemical Logistics Market is expected to grow by $53.66 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the chemical logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the chemical industry, increased use of multimodal transportation in chemical logistics, and growth in port infrastructure reduces dwelling time of vessels at ports.



The chemical logistics market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By End-user

• Chemical industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Speciality chemical industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of large-sized vessels in sea transportation and digital transformation in logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the chemical logistics market covers the following areas:

• Chemical logistics market sizing

• Chemical logistics market forecast

• Chemical logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, CSX Corp., CT Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, Dow Inc., DSV AS, Dupre Logistics, FedEx Corp., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., North West Carrying Company LLP, PSA International Pte Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Schneider National Inc., and Univar Solutions Inc. Also, the chemical logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

