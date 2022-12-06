Husson University Board of Trustees Elect a New Chair and Vice Chair

BANGOR, MAINE, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that its board of trustees elected Dan Hutchins of Naples, Florida, Class of 1983, a retired accountant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to be their new chair. In addition, the trustees elected Phil Harriman, Class of 1977, the founding partner of Lebel & Harriman, LLP, to be their new vice chair. Harriman is from Yarmouth, Maine.

“I’m committed to the continued growth and success of Husson University,” said Hutchins. “Students and their families are making one of the biggest spending decisions of their lives when they invest in a college education. As a Husson trustee, I’ll be working to help ensure the tuition and fees we charge remain affordable.”

In fact, Husson University continues to be one of the most affordable private colleges in New England according to data from U.S. News & Report. Providing a solid education at an affordable price makes Husson University an outstanding value.

“As one of Maine’s leading financial advisors, I understand the importance of planning for the future and making sure you get a solid return on your investment,” said Harriman. “Getting an education at Husson University is a smart investment in yourself because a Husson education has consistently provided students with the ability to achieve career success.”

Harriman went on to note that according to the latest alumni survey, 97% of Husson graduates are employed or in graduate school within one year of graduation. “Husson degrees invariably lead to employment in high-paying professional positions.”

“The extensive professional experience and insight these alumni and trustees will bring to these leadership roles at Husson University will prove to be invaluable as we address a more competitive post-pandemic educational marketplace,” said Robert A. Clark, Ph.D., CFA, president of Husson University. “I look forward to working together with them both, in the years to come, as we develop new programs and deliver a quality educational experience to our students.”

More about Dan Hutchins:

Hutchins was born in Portland, Maine and attended Cheverus High School. He graduated from Husson with a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1983 and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.

After graduation, he joined the international accounting firm of Coopers and Lybrand, (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers). Over the course of 30 years, Hutchins rose to the rank of partner. Leadership positions he held in the organization included serving as the managing partner of the Portland, Maine office, and the Northeast leader of the organization’s private company services. Hutchins worked with a variety of prominent clients including Dragon Products, Hussey Seating, Delorme Publishing, L.L.Bean, Central Maine Power, Maine Public Service, The University of Maine System and The Jackson Laboratory.

In addition, Hutchins has been an active member of the community. He was the chair of the 2003 Greater Portland United Way annual campaign. He was also the vice chair of the Boy Scouts of America, Pine Tree Council and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Hutchins served on the board of Susan L. Curtis Foundation for children with cystic fibrosis.

Since graduation, Hutchins has been dedicated to the continued success of Husson University. He first joined the Husson University board of visitors in 2011 and worked to establish a more robust Southern Maine alumni network.

Always willing to help in any way he can, Hutchins joined the Husson University Board of Trustees in 2014 and served on the Southern Maine Alumni Board. He and his wife, Sherry, have two sons, Matt and Danny. The couple splits their time between Naples, Florida and Falmouth, Maine.

More about Phil Harriman:

Harriman graduated from Husson in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Like Hutchins, he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. He was also a member of student government. Harriman began his career in the insurance business by joining Governor James B. Longley's insurance agency in Portland in 1977.

In 1983, he formed his own independent insurance and investment brokerage firm, Lebel & Harriman of Maine. He was on the Executive Committee of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), “a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories”[1] from 2002 – 2008. In 2007, he served as the organization’s president.

Harriman has been a volunteer firefighter and served on the Yarmouth Town Council. In 1992, he was elected to the Maine State Senate and helped sponsor legislation to reduce the perks associated with legislative leadership. He also helped to pass the "Deadbeat Parents" bill and legislation that offered more choices to older citizens who needed long-term care.

He served as the Maine State Senate’s chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Business and Economic Development. Harriman also served as the ranking Republican on the Appropriations Committee. He retired from the Maine State Senate in 2000, due to term limits, and was awarded the J. Putnam Stevens Award for his outstanding contributions to the life insurance profession. In addition, Harriman is a former board member of the Cancer Community Center in South Portland and Mid Coast Health Services; a former executive committee member of the Maine Estate Planning Council; and the former co-director of the Yarmouth Clam Festival.

He has been a member of the Association of Advanced Life Underwriting (AALU) since 1989 and on the board of the Maine Center for Creativity in Portland. Harriman has served on the Husson University Board of Trustees since 2000. In 2014, he was inducted into Husson’s Sigma Nu Tau Entrepreneurship Honor Society. Harriman was recently appointed to the board of directors of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice and serves as the board chair for Make-A-Wish® Maine. He lives with his wife, Christie, in Yarmouth, Maine and they have three children, Jocelyn, Jared, and Madelyn.

More about Husson University:

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

