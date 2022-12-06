Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Food Safety Testing Market was estimated at USD 19.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $40.5 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

The increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases globally is projected to prompt governments, the food industry, and individuals to take several initiatives to ensure food safety and disease prevention. In recent years, the consumption of harmful contaminants and chemicals contained in food has resulted in countless fatalities worldwide. Furthermore, concerns related to the effects of such harmful toxins on humans and animals have prompted regulatory bodies to impose severe rules on food product manufacturers to guarantee that all food items are adequately verified and tested before they reach customers.

Growing need to prevent food contamination to propel toxin segment demand

Food safety testing market is segmented based on contaminants into pesticides, pathogens, toxins, GMOs, and others. The toxins segment is anticipated to be valued at over USD 590 million by 2032. The growing need for food safety testing to detect disease-causing substances, pathogens, and hazardous materials is likely to drive segment revenues. Rising consumer awareness of food safety, an increase in chemical contamination situations, and advancements in rapid inspection systems are expected to drive segment expansion through the forecast period.

Key reasons for food safety market growth:

Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness. Growth of the global processed food market. Implementation of stringent food safety regulations.

Widespread use for testing raw food materials to boost traditional technology segment revenues

Food safety testing industry share from the traditional technology segment is estimated to be worth more than USD 1.5 billion by 2032. When testing raw materials or finished products, technology selection is vital to ensure that the test is not obstructed by inhibitors or other food product components. Furthermore, separating bacteria from foodstuffs can be difficult since some food matrixes might obstruct detection procedures, which is slated to fuel the demand for traditional technology.

Stringent government regulations for the inspection of dairy products to enhance market revenue

Food safety testing market from dairy segment is anticipated to progress at more than 7% CAGR through 2032. Dairy testing comprises the pasteurization of milk, raw milk, and other dairy products, such as cheese, butter, and packaged milk. Stringent government regulations and the engagement of health organizations such as the FDA to ensure adequate inspection at all stages of food production are set to boost segment growth.

Prominent government initiatives to enhance food safety standards to foster MEA industry growth

Middle East & Africa food safety testing market is projected to generate over USD 810 million in revenue by 2032. Food safety is a growing concern in Africa. Government initiatives to improve regulatory enforcement, rising farmer awareness about the importance of storing fresh produce, and increasing investments in technology for detecting and reducing aflatoxin levels are some key factors that are expected to support the MEA food safety testing industry growth over the forecast timeframe.

Capacity expansions to define the competitive landscape

Food safety testing market participants include leading enterprises viz., Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories, Inc, ALS Limited, Avomeen, AsureQuality Limited, Bureau Veritas SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, Genon Laboratories Ltd, Campden BRI, Idexx Laboratories, Inc, Food Hygiene & Health Laboratory, Romer Labs, Inc., Exova, NSF International, SGS AG, and Det Norske Veritas AS (DNV), among others.

