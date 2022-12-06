The Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market is expected to grow by $31.74 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016630/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the alcoholic beverage packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of alcohol, growing demand for metal cans from craft beer industry, and the increasing use of PET packaging in alcoholic beverage industry.



The alcoholic beverage packaging market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Glass

• Metal

• Others



By Application

• Beer

• Wine

• Spirits



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic beverage packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of standup pouches and bag-in-box packaging and the shift toward bio-degradable packaging solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alcoholic beverage packaging market covers the following areas:

• Alcoholic beverage packaging market sizing

• Alcoholic beverage packaging market forecast

• Alcoholic beverage packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic beverage packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Beatson Clark Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Brick Packaging, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Crown Holdings Inc., Diageo Plc, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, O I Glass Inc., Orora Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Laval S.A., Vetreria Etrusca Spa, and Vidrala SA. Also, the alcoholic beverage packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016630/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________