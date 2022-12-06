The Global Football Equipment Market is expected to grow by $2021.66 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.59% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Football Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841105/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the football equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in development programs, increased demand for advanced equipment, and increasing health awareness.



The football equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Football shoes

• Footballs

• Football protective equipment

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• South America

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of online retail as one of the prime reasons driving the football equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increased preference for eco-friendly products and branding and promotion will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the football equipment market covers the following areas:

• Football equipment market sizing

• Football equipment market forecast

• Football equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading football equipment market vendors that include Adams, adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., BasicNet Spa, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Diadora Spa, Douglas Pads, Franklin Sports Inc., hummel AS, Iconix International, JOMA SPORT SA, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno USA, PUMA SE, Schutt Sports, Under Armour Inc., Xenith LLC, and Nike Inc. Also, the football equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

