The Global Functional Drinks Market is expected to grow by $57.04 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the functional drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by new product launches, health benefits of functional drinks, and increasing consumption by millennials.



The functional drinks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Energy beverages

• Functional fruit and vegetable juices

• Sports beverages

• Prebiotic and probiotic drinks

• Others



By Application

• Health

• wellness

• Weight loss



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of e-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the functional drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of functional drinks as mixers in other drinks and increasing demand for organic juices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the functional drinks market covers the following areas:

• Functional drinks market sizing

• Functional drinks market forecast

• Functional drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional drinks market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Also, the functional drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

