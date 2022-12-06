ARHT Media announces at CineAsia the sale of 10 CAPSULE Holographic Displays to India’s Leading Cinema Operator PVR

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. has today at CineAsia, Bangkok, announced an agreement to install 10 CAPSULE holographic displays at market leading Indian cinema operator PVR’s movie theatres. The agreement is expected to result in four locations being installed in Q4 2022 and 6 additional locations in Q1 2023.



PVR is known throughout India for technological innovation as well as curating unique and memorable experiences for their guests. This commitment to be the first cinema operator in India to offer holographic 3D experiences to audiences further builds on that legacy. The technology will provide PVR audiences with an immersive experience that goes beyond the big screen, offering the opportunity to get up close to live and pre-recorded hologrammatic versions of their favorite movie stars in cinema foyers across the country. The CAPSULE technology also enables consumers to play interactive 3D trivia games, access behind the scenes footage and unique content from major and independent studios, and the chance to turn themselves into a hologram for a truly unique photo opportunity. The investment marks a significant commitment from PVR to enhancing the theatrical cinema-going experience.

"ARHT’s CAPSULE holographic display provides the most life like, life sized, 3D holograms that we have seen anywhere,” stated Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Limited. “We are extremely excited to see our guest’s reaction to these unique experiences while also recognizing the opportunity to generate holographic 3D revenue through advertising on these displays. The first thing you do when you have this experience is get your phone out to record it and share it with your friends, and we are sure that both our guests and advertisers will love it.”

"Not only is PVR the biggest cinema operator in India, but they consistently are also receiving awards as the best,” said ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. “With their reach into the entire scope of entertainment in India we are looking forward to working with them to export Indian culture to ARHT locations around the world. The enthusiasm and support we are receiving from the major Hollywood studios on the use of CAPSULE at cinemas is really encouraging as everyone is looking for additional reasons to curate unique experiences at movie theatres.”

ARHT’s live hologram technology has recently been utilized by Warner Bros, Amazon Studios and Paramount+, with the technology being recognized as a significant new marketing channel by major and independent studios including Universal, Paramount and Sony.

About CAPSULE

CAPSULE is ARHT Media’s latest innovation, a revolutionary touchscreen 4K hologram display leveraging ARHT’s live HoloPresence™ capabilities to deliver memorable life-like interactive experiences that completely reimagine consumer engagement. The product was unveiled at CinemaCon Las Vegas in April 2022, and has already been used around the world for a wide range of events and experiences including an interactive Star Trek experience in partnership with Paramount+, and a unique partnerships which saw President Zelinsky of Ukraine beamed live from Kyiv as a hologram into major technology events across Europe. To find out more about CAPSULE visit www.arhtmedia.com/capsule.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

Connect with ARHT Media:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

ARHT

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

About PVR

PVR is an industry leader in India in the film exhibition business dedicated to delivering the best cinema experience to different audiences. It currently operates 884 screens across 178 properties in 77 cities (India and Sri Lanka) and serves over 100 million patrons annually. Since its inception in 1997, the brand has redefined the way out-of-home entertainment is consumed in the country. The Company offers a wide range of cinema services such as child friendly audios, the latest screening technology, superior sound systems, wide range of F&B offerings, diverse content for regional movie goers, an array of formats in the premium screen category such as Director’s Cut, LUXE, Sapphire, IMAX, 4DX, P[XL], Playhouse and PVR Onyx.

For further information, please visit: http://www.pvrcinemas.com/corporate/about-us.aspx

Follow us:

https://twitter.com/_PVRCinemas

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pvr-limited

https://www.instagram.com/pvrcinemas_official

https://www.facebook.com/moviesatpvr/

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



