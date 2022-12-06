Blue Water Vaccines Organizes Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss Unmet Need for Acute Otitis Media and Pneumonia Vaccine and Its Streptococcus pneumoniae Vaccine Candidate

CINCINNATI, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (“BWV” or “Blue Water Vaccines” or the “Company”) a biopharmaceutical company developing transformational vaccines to address significant global health challenges, today announced the Company will host an online Key Opinion Leader (“KOL”) event on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EST.



To kick off the event, Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Water Vaccines, will provide a brief Company overview and deliver a welcome message to participants. Following this introduction, Ali Fattom, Ph.D., will give an introduction to vaccines, the importance and benefits of vaccines that elicit mucosal immunity, the current pneumococcal vaccine landscape, and the need for an efficacious, intranasal pneumococcal vaccine. Then, Jason Rosch, Ph.D., will introduce BWV-201, a live attenuated, serotype independent, intranasally delivered pneumococcal vaccine and data generated to date to support vaccine exploration and development. To round out the event. Dr. Fattom will present the current action plan for BWV-201 development, including milestones and timelines to reach a Phase I clinical trial.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/0ZpQL14wxJG

Dr. Ali Fattom received his Ph.D. in microbiology from the Life Science Institute at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He spent 5 years at John Robbins lab at the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) working on polysaccharide conjugate pneumococcal vaccines, providing him with a strong background and expertise in pneumococcal disease. He previously served as Senior Vice President for Vaccine Research and Development at Nabi Biopharmaceutical and as Chief Scientific Officer at BlueWillow Biologics, Inc. where he led their efforts to develop viral vaccines for various infectious diseases, including HSV, RSV, and influenza. Currently, Dr. Fattom is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Michigan and serves as an independent consultant for Blue Water Vaccines, providing expertise to advance BWV’s vaccine pipeline and progress towards clinical development of vaccine candidates. Dr. Fattom is an author of over 70 peer-reviewed publications and holds over 20 patents in the field of vaccinology.

Dr. Jason Rosch received his undergraduate degree from the College of Wooster with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry. He received his Ph.D. in Molecular Microbiology and Microbial Pathogenesis from Washington University, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in Infectious Diseases at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where he currently serves as an Associate Faculty Member in the Department of Infectious Diseases. His research focuses on virulence mechanisms of pathogenic streptococci and antibiotic resistance development, with an emphasis on respiratory infections. His laboratory utilizes a broad range of tools to query host-pathogen interactions, including classical genetics, transcriptomics, murine models of infection, and high-throughput genetic approaches. He has over 20 years of experience working with pathogenic streptococci with work spanning from the basic underlying biology to mechanistic understanding host-pathogen interactions during invasive disease and pathogen transmission. He has published over 80 manuscripts and his work is supported by several NIH grants.

About Blue Water Vaccines

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformational vaccines to address significant health challenges globally. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, the company holds the rights to proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The University of Texas Health San Antonio. The Company is developing a universal flu vaccine that will provide protection from all virulent strains in addition to licensing a novel norovirus (NoV) S&P nanoparticle versatile virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine platform from Cincinnati Children’s to develop vaccines for multiple infectious diseases, including norovirus/rotavirus and malaria, among others. Additionally, Blue Water Vaccines is developing a Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) vaccine candidate, designed to specifically prevent the highly infectious middle ear infections, known as Acute Otitis Media (AOM), in children, and prevention of pneumonia in older people at risk for contracting pneumococcal pneumonia, a significant unmet medical need. The advantage of this technology includes a serotype independent mucosal immunity that prevents colonization in the upper respiratory tract as well as systemic immunity that can confer serotype independent against invasive pneumococcal disease The Company is also developing a Chlamydia vaccine candidate with UT Health San Antonio to prevent infection and reduce the need for antibiotic treatment associated with contracting Chlamydia disease. For more information, visit www.bluewatervaccines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on BWV’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development of BWV’s vaccine candidates; the failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; delays and uncertainties caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the timing and progress of clinical development of our product candidates; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any vaccine under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. BWV does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in BWV’s Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2022 and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of BWV’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

Media Contact Information:

Blue Water Media Relations

Telephone: (646) 942-5591

Email: Nic.Johnson@russopartnersllc.com

Investor Contact Information:

Blue Water Investor Relations

Email: investors@bluewatervaccines.com