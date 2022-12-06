STRONG/MDI Screen Systems Signs Exclusive Screen Supply Agreement with Marcus Theatres

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRONG/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“STRONG/MDI”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (“Ballantyne Strong”) (NYSE American: BTN) and a leader in manufacturing of state-of-the-art Cinema Screens announced it has signed an exclusive three-year cinema screen supply agreement with Marcus Theatres.



Ray Boegner, President of Strong Entertainment, commented, “We are pleased to continue our long-running partnership with Marcus Theatres, helping them provide a premium cinema experience to their customers in their theatres across the United States. We continue to partner with leading cinemas to provide them with the best in projection screen quality and technology, and we look forward to expanding our partnership network as more and more cinemas throughout the U.S. and globally look to upgrade their offerings.”

“Marcus Theatres is a well-known and respected cinema circuit with a strong customer base and presence throughout the U.S.,” stated Francois Barrette, General Manager of Strong/MDI. “This exclusive partnership with Marcus Theatres is a testament to their continued belief in Strong/MDI products and their commitment to delivering the best in screen presentation technology to their customers in all of their cinemas nationwide.”

“We are thrilled to be offering STRONG/MDI screens in our cinemas,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “Strong/MDI screens represent the highest standard of screen presentation technology available today, and we are pleased to be providing this to customers at our locations across the United States.”

Those looking for more information on STRONG/MDI can contact the sales team by phone at +1-450-755-3795 or via email info@strongmdi.com.

